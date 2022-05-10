The Gettysburg and Adams County area may soon be known for more than its Civil War history.
County officials recently applied for the American World War II Heritage Cities program designation through the National Park Service.
“From the Eisenhower National Historic Site serving as one of the most important World War II related sites in the National Park Service to Gettysburg National Cemetery becoming the largest World War II burial ground in Pennsylvania, the memory of the Second World War is kept alive in numerous ways in Gettysburg,” officials wrote in the application.
Whether it was 1863 or 1943, Gettysburg “has played an important role in the fight for freedom and democracy,” according to the application.
The Secretary of the Interior was directed by Section 9007 of the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019 to consider establishing the American World War II Heritage Cities program to “recognize and ensure the continued preservation and importance of the history of the United States involvement in World War II,” according to the National Park Service website.
The Secretary of the Interior may select one city per state or territory as an American World War II Heritage City, according to the website.
“Congress established two basic criteria: contributions by a city and its environs to the World War II home-front war effort and achievements to preserve the heritage and legacy of the city’s contributions to the war effort and to preserve World War II history,” the website reads.
As part of the application, Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel submitted a formal nomination letter as the highest locally elected official in Gettysburg and Adams County.
“The substantial role that Gettysburg played in the American war effort before, during and after the Second World War, and the continued focus on preservation, interpretation, and commemoration, makes our historically significant town an ideal choice for this designation,” Phiel wrote in his letter.
There were other letters of support from elected officials and stakeholders, including United States Congressman John Joyce; State Representatives Dan Moul (R-91) and Torren Ecker (R-193); State Sen. Doug Mastriano; Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steven Sims; Gettysburg Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wayne Motts; Adams County Veterans Affairs Director Stan Clark; Gettysburg American Legion Albert Lentz Post 202 Commander Mitchell Mummert; Loni Buck, vice president of the World War II: American Experience Museum & Education Center; Adams County Historical Society Executive Director Andrew Dalton; Destination Gettysburg President and CEO Karl Pietrzak; and Main Street Gettysburg President Jill Sellers.
Sims presented the opportunity to apply for the American World War II Heritage Cities program to Pietrzak.
Following the submission, nominations are reviewed before recommendations go before the U.S. Department of the Interior, Pietrzak said.
“They anticipate this process will take several months to complete,” Pietrzak said.
“Residents of Gettysburg and Adams County were extremely active in the war effort, and 17% of the county’s population served in uniform during World War II,” officials wrote in the application.
Some of the area’s connections to World War II include military training and prisoner of war camps.
The Gettysburg National Military Park was a training ground utilizing the lessons from past battles to aid with the future military tactics.
“Camp Sharpe was established along Seminary Ridge on the grounds of Gettysburg National Military Park, serving as a training center for over 800 soldiers who specialized in psychological warfare,” according to the application.
Gettysburg College was one of 16 schools training pilots for the Army Air Forces through special integrated civilian and military education courses with 1,210 students receiving flight training through this program during the war, according to the application.
Located between Emmitsburg Road and Seminary Ridge, the Gettysburg National Military Park was the site of a German prisoner of war camp in 1944. The prisoners of war assisted with jobs vacated by locals who enlisted or were drafted into World War II with tasks from harvesting crops at local farms and orchards to cutting lumber, the application noted.
World War II history has been preserved in Adams County with the Eisenhower National Historic Site and the Gettysburg National Cemetery, officials said.
The former Supreme Allied Commander, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, and his wife, Mamie, purchased a 189-acre farm just south of Gettysburg in 1950, which hosted world leaders such as Winston Churchill, Charles DeGaulle, and even Nikita Khrushchev, officials said.
“By preserving the Eisenhower’s home, the National Park Service is maintaining and protecting the house of America’s most famous officer and soldier of the Second World War, one so popular he went on to serve two terms as president,” the application read.
The Gettysburg National Cemetery, the site of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, has become the final resting place for 1,624 World War II veterans, making it the largest World War II burial ground in the state, according to the application.
The application also mentions a new World War II: American Experience Museum and Education Center opening near Gettysburg in June.
The center will educate the public about the American sacrifices made during World War II, both on the battlefield and on the home front, recognizing their dedication to win the war and preserve freedom, according to officials.
