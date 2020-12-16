Destination Gettysburg, the official destination marketing organization of Adams County, welcomed five new members to its board of directors recently.
Matthew Sheads of Hockley & O’Donnell Insurance Agency was re-elected for a second term, Maggie Baldwin of Land of Little Horses, Nichole Bucher of Mister Ed’s Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium, Max Felty of Gettysburg Tours and Nathan Mares of Best Western Gettysburg were voted in to serve a three-year term on the board of directors beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.