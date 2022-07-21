Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) issued a statement Wednesday saying there are no litter boxes in school restrooms or students who identify as animals within the district, according to Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery.
“We were made aware of a national rumor circulating in regards to ‘furries’ back in the spring and it is believed to have resurfaced again. It is indeed just that, a rumor,” Leathery said.
The Gettysburg Times fielded numerous calls from community members about this information on earlier this week.
When the school year was in session, Leathery said the district investigated the rumor and determined there were not any “students behaving in this manner” in its buildings.
“We did not have students who pretended to be cats or other animals, nor did we have litter boxes placed in any of the restrooms or anywhere on our campuses,” Leathery said. “We have not had a request to do so either.”
School districts across the country faced similar unfounded rumors with articles reported in the Associated Press in this spring.
“Administrators across dozens of districts, from Michigan to Texas to Wisconsin and New York, have batted down the false narrative, which has been promoted on social media by radio hosts, politicians and pundits who have used it to drum up outrage toward school policies on gender and bathroom use,” according to the Associated Press’s (AP) article, “Claim about litter boxes in New York school is unfounded.”
For a New York school district, an Instagram post in April spread false information that a litter box was put in a bathroom after a couple students who identified as cats demanded it, according to the AP article.
Dansville Central School District Superintendent Paul Alioto said he thinks the rumor at his New York school district started after a puddle was discovered in one of the school restrooms, the AP article reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.