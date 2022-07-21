A man accused of repeatedly urinating and scattering rubbish on Lincoln Square was arrested Tuesday and taken to Adams County Prison, according to Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny.
An Adams County constable arrested Stephen Clapsaddle on outstanding warrants at 1:51 p.m. on the square, Glenny said. Court records identify Clapsaddle, 77, as of “no fixed address.”
The three warrants were connected to previous cases filed by the borough and concerned a missed court appearance and unpaid fines, according to the constable.
The arrest occurred without incident and Clapsaddle received medical clearance before being taken to the prison, the constable said.
Clapsaddle made preliminary court appearances in two cases Wednesday, resulting in his being held because he could not pay the cash bail, according to magisterial dockets.
Monetary bail was set at $100 on a misdemeanor charge of theft of lost property; and a $1,000 bail on misdemeanor charges of scattering rubbish and disorderly conduct was changed from unsecured to cash, according to the dockets.
The change was at the request of the Adams County district attorney, according to the docket.
‘Expanding dominion’
The theft charge was filed Monday.
About 6:15 p.m. on July 15, three borough officers “went to the southwest quadrant of Lincoln Square to address Stephen Clapsaddle and his ever expanding dominion over said location,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Officer Shannon Hilliard.
Hilliard saw “an orange and black pallet jack among Clapsaddle’s other belongings,” according to the affidavit.
Clapsaddle allegedly said he had the jack “because a guy wants to buy it,” but later claimed he found it on Chambersburg Street and “he was going to call the trucking company the following day,” according to the affidavit.
The “Haul Master” jack valued at $329.99 was seized and placed in storage at the borough’s public works building, according to the affidavit.
The misdemeanor scattering rubbish and disorderly conduct charges were filed July 6.
A day earlier, police were called to the square’s southwest quadrant after a person claimed to have seen “Clapsaddle “standing in the ‘stage area’ urinating,” according to the probable cause affidavit filed by borough Officer Kevin McDonald.
On the ground in front of a public bench there were allegedly “discarded bandages that were stained and filled with blood and other bodily fluids,” which were allegedly “removed by Mr. Clapsaddle” after he received “medical care due to infection of his lower legs,” according to McDonald’s affidavit.
A summary charge of disorderly conduct June 21 resulted in a fine and costs totaling $314.25. Clapsaddle was “urinating in public in Lincoln Square in front of approximately 30 people,” according to the citation.
A summary charge of scattering rubbish July 5 resulted in a fine and costs totaling $314.25. Rubbish was on a sidewalk, according to the citation.
A summary charge of scattering rubbish July 7, resulted in a fine and costs totaling $314.25. “Household garbage and personal belongings” were on a sidewalk, according to the citation.
A summary charge of scattering rubbish July 10 resulted in a fine and costs totaling $314.25. Blankets, waste paper, cigar butts and ashes, and food items were on a sidewalk, according to the citation.
All the summary citations identified the scene as the square’s southwest quadrant.
‘Not ideal’
Police have sought ways to help Clapsaddle and are continuing to work with social services agencies, Glenny said Wednesday.
Clapsaddle “does not want these services” and police are “not able to force” various kinds of evaluations “because of the way the laws are written,” Glenny said.
Nor does the situation appear to meet legal requirements for court-mandated mental health care, he said.
Arrest and prison are not optimal solutions, but a judge may be able to require different behavior through the probation process, Glenny said.
Meanwhile, prison offers “an appropriate place to stay, if nothing else,” he said.
“It’s not ideal, but unfortunately it’s better than the condition he was in,” Glenny said.
