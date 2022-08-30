From the family-friendly “Hocus Pocus” to the gory “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” Creature Feature Weekend brought cast members from classic horror films to Adams County.
From Friday through Sunday, the convention transformed the Gateway Gettysburg complex at York Road and U.S. Route 15 into a spooky scene, complete with a car show that focused on hearses, which lined in up in Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel parking lot.
Demonstrating the power of special effects makeup, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” actors John Dugan and Edwin Neal went back in time as they transformed into their characters from the famous horror flick in front of a live audience Saturday.
“It’s making nostalgia come back to life,” said Sandy Yastrzemski, who started Creature Feature Weekend with her husband, Craig.
Embracing the new wave of terror and the bizarre, Creature Feature Weekend also highlighted independent features and short films in its film contest.
“It’s a horror convention with a stay-and-play family-friendly atmosphere,” Sandy said.
York residents Craig and Sandy sought a venue that could make their darkest dreams come true and hold multiple elements of the convention in one complex, they said.
A friend told Craig about the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel, since they believed it served as a venue for a similar event about a decade ago.
“As soon as I walked in the hotel, I knew this is what we were looking for,” Craig said. “We just fell in love with the place. We love Gettysburg.”
This was the third year for the convention in Gettysburg after its debut in 2019, according to Craig, who noted they did not hold an event in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“This is our biggest year yet,” Sandy said Sunday, noting that they are still tallying attendance.
Creature Feature Weekend not only welcomed “Hocus Pocus” cast members Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, and Jason Marsden for the first time, but allowed them to make history while in a historic town like Gettysburg. The stars offered live commentary for the first time ever during an outdoor viewing of “Hocus Pocus.”
“It was impromptu,” Craig said. “It was a big moment.”
Shaw recounted film memories, Katz shared his personal perspective, and Marsden provided entertainment elements like sound effects, according to Sandy.
“Hocus Pocus,” a comedy-fantasy horror film directed by Kenny Ortega, is about a teenage boy who moves to Salem, Mass., and struggles to conform before resurrecting three witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, by lighting the Black Flame Candle.
‘Hocus Pocus’
While the trio from “Hocus Pocus,” had limited time to explore Gettysburg, they did get to sample the local cuisine.
The stars stopped in downtown Gettysburg to get coffee and breakfast from the Ragged Edge Coffee House right before the morning rush, according to Shaw, who played Allison in “Hocus Pocus.”
Shaw, who is also known for playing Lynn Carter in the 2006 film “The Hills Have Eyes,” said she enjoyed the ambiance of the coffee shop, and they took a couple of minutes to swing in a chair in the courtyard before heading back to the convention.
Marsden, who was the voice of the black cat known as Thackery Binx, recalled meeting the Ragged Edge Coffee House owner Jacob Schindel at the business.
“Binx says thanks for the juice,” Marsden said Sunday.
They also ordered food to go from Montezuma of Gettysburg due to their tight schedule on Saturday night, Shaw said.
“It was super quick and delicious,” added Shaw.
The trio additionally dined at Mamma Ventura’s Restaurant and Lounge, which was “nice,” according to Shaw.
“I really wish I got the time to see the history and war relics,” said Omri Katz, who played Max Dennison. Katz, also known for portraying Stan in “Matinee,” said he ran out of time to fully explore the area due to scheduling constraints.
“Hocus Pocus,” released in July 1993, “was kind of dead in the water and didn’t do well in the box office,” Marsden said.
Shaw said the film “snowballed” 10 to 15 years later as audiences gained newfound appreciation.
“It’s incredible what fans have done,” Shaw said. “I just want to thank everyone for making this as special as it was to make it. We enjoyed every day of work on this film. We are so excited everyone wants to do this journey with us.”
Marsden said he was friends with Katz from working on the 1992 TV series, “Eerie, Indiana,” together, so he hung around the “Hocus Pocus” set before he was officially hired for the movie.
“I came in after the movie was almost done to revoice Binx,” Marsden said.
Marsden was the voice of Goofy’s son, Max, in “A Goofy Movie,” and “An Extremely Goofy Movie.” He also was cast as Eddie Munster in “The Munsters Today,” in addition to playing recurring roles on popular TV shows like “Full House,” “Boy Meets World,” and “Step by Step.”
On Sept. 30, “Hocus Pocus 2,” a sequel, is coming to Disney+, according to Disney’s website. The film has Midler, Parker, and Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters.
Marsden said he is not involved in the sequel, but he believes his character’s storyline “was done” at the conclusion of the first film.
“The draw is the witches,” Marsden said. “That is who I am genuinely excited to see.”
At Creature Feature Weekend, Marsden, Katz, and Shaw said they were excited to share their insights through commentary during an outdoor viewing of “Hocus Pocus.”
Katz said it was neat to hear Marsden’s perspective, since his scenes did not take place with him and Shaw other than vocally.
“Vinessa knows more about the details and remembers things,” Katz added. “I am very forgetful. It was nice to get new insights.”
Other featured guests at the convention included: Tyler Labine from “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil,” Tim Cappello from “The Lost Boys,” P.J. Soles from “Halloween,” Peter Cowper from “My Bloody Valentine,” and many more.
Creature Feature Weekend also showcased Scares That Care, a charity organization that provides financial assistance to families while fighting the real monsters of childhood illness, burns, and breast cancer.
A charity was created surrounding the horror sector because the community is “very inclusive” and “family-oriented,” said Brian Smith, a board member of the organization.
While the organization is represented at many conventions, this is “one of the few” they were placed in the celebrity signing room, which is a high traffic area, Smith said.
“It gives us a stage like no other,” Smith said.
On Oct. 22, Creature Feature Weekend plans a charity drive for Scares That Care at the Cumberland Drive-In, 3290 Ritner Hwy, Newville, with doors opening at noon, and tickets at $30 per vehicle, Craig said.
The family-friendly event includes a charity auction, trunk or treat, pumpkin carving, a costume contest, a Halloween egg hunt, zombie paintball, and more.
The event will feature guest of honor Noah Hathaway, who played Atreyu in the 1984 film “The NeverEnding Story,” according to Craig.
Creature Feature Weekend will hold its next Gettysburg convention March 17-19.
The best part for Sandy and Craig has been seeing this event extend further than the three days through photos and videos afterwards and how it creates special memories for attendees.
“It’s not tangible,” Sandy said. “It’s the energy of going into a room and seeing and hearing the excitement from people. No one is talking in lower tones. Everyone is so happy to be here.”
