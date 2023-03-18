Comments focused on a potential new math program at this week’s Littlestown Area School District Board work session.
District taxpayer Chris O’Brien spoke to the board regarding those behind the funding of the curriculum.
“I ask all board members to due their due diligence and research those who are behind the Reveal Math curriculum,” said O’Brien.
Three of the organizations behind the funding of the Reveal Math curriculum and its Social Emotional Learning (SEL) component are the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Institute and the Fetzer Institute, which should raise concerns in the minds of board members, said O’Brien.
“SEL was crafted at the Fetzer Institute and it promotes a one world order, one world religion, one world financial system, a one world language and reincarnation. Board members also should note SEL is mentioned in early stages of the teacher’s Reveal Math booklet,” said O’Brien.
O’Brien also reminded board members and those in attendance what is most important within the district.
“Since children are our future, we should all be concerned about the type of education they receive,“ said O’Brien.
During her public comments Littlestown resident Janell Ressler raised the issue of whether the district is violating its Policy 105 by allowing the new curriculum to be piloted in the district without board approval.
“There was nothing ever discussed regarding Reveal Math by this board before February 13, yet it is currently being piloted at Alloway Creek Elementary School. It doesn’t matter whether they’re officially using the word ‘piloting’ or ‘just using some of its resources.’ It doesn’t matter how much or how little of Reveal Math they’re using. It doesn’t matter what ‘boxes’ they’re including in lessons and what boxes they aren’t using in lessons. The point is it’s in the classrooms and parents were not made aware. It’s still a direct violation of the policy,” said Ressler.
According to Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Chris Bigger the district is not using the free samples of the Reveal Math curriculum as a pilot program.
“A pilot program is organized with objectives, purpose, and evaluation criteria. An example of this would be the summer Pre-K program and the Kitchen Table program. Another example would have been the 21 middle school electives and STEM courses implemented two years ago as a pilot program and then adjusted based on the implementation,” said Bigger.
Bigger said he misspoke when he used the term “pilot” in relation to the Reveal Math materials.
“The elementary school asked for free samples and access to the teacher manual and some of the online material for free. The teachers who were given access to free materials to choose materials to experience how the resource works in practice by selecting a worksheet or using a lesson component. Furthermore, after a discussion with the principal, no teacher has utilized the ‘blue boxes’ everyone seems to be fixated on at the moment. Last year, Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Tim Mitzel did not approve Alloway Creek Elementary School for pilot status but he did approve them to acquire free samples and have the staff become familiar with how the resources are organized and structured and select some of the samples to utilize in the classroom,” said Bigger.
Using the free samples is similar to other resources district teachers are putting to use to teach our students, Bigger said.
“Giving staff samples of the resource is no different than teachers using websites from the National Center of Teaching Mathematics and selecting materials from other professional sites that will assist students in learning math. This is their primary responsibility as a teacher. The board approves the curriculum which is the most important aspect of a school board, and the teachers follow the curriculum,” said Bigger.
Ressler also claimed Reveal Math does not promote math proficiency as one of its focus areas.
“With our math scores in the district already being below basic, why would anyone think this proposed math curriculum is acceptable when our students are already not proficient in math,” said Ressler.
During the regular portion of the board meeting, school board member Carl Thompson raised a concern regarding the Reveal Math curriculum and if it will help improve math scores within the district.
“I am not saying I don’t like Go Math or I don’t like Reveal Math or Everyday Math but we have to fix where our math scores are right now and maybe we need to change how we are delivering the message to our students,” said Thompson.
Board member Jeanne Ewen also said she was not satisfied with the demonstration/walk-through of the sample lessons from the Reveal Math curriculum.
The Reveal Math curriculum was approved for a full vote at the board’s curriculum committee meeting earlier in March. Ewen was the lone committee vote against approval of the curriculum.
The board was also updated on the overall cost of the Reveal Math program, which is only $45,000 for a three-year subscription, a significant savings over current math curriculums.
A full board vote on the Reveal Math curriculum for district elementary school students is expected to take place at the next school board meeting on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.