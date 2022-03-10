During an alleged escape attempt, an Adams County Prison inmate is accused of injuring a certified nursing assistant at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Brittany Wolfe, 20, of Harrisburg, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault and escape, according to a magisterial docket.
She was unable to post cash bail of $20,000 for those charges and was still confined Wednesday, according to the docket.
Gettysburg Police Department Sgt. Harald Pruy was dispatched about 4:09 p.m. on March 3 to the hospital at 147 Gettys St., according to his affidavit of probable cause.
The nursing assistant claimed she was aiding Wolfe with a bedside “porta-john” when the accused “stood up and pushed her with both hands in the chest, which caused her to fall backward, injuring her right hand,” according to the affidavit.
Wolfe then allegedly “ran out of the door which opens up into the emergency room,” according to the affidavit.
As Wolfe “ran up the hall and around the corner,” a nurse claimed the accused “started to fall and she was able to grab her from behind and hold her arms” until hospital security personnel arrived, according to the affidavit.
A prison employee and her partner brought Wolfe to the hospital, according to the affidavit. The employee pursued Wolfe as well, according to the affidavit.
Pruy spoke with Wolfe, who allegedly “stated that she did run out of the door because she was freaking out,” according to the affidavit.
The nursing assistant suffered “redness around her upper chest and neck and her right hand was red and beginning to swell” and was being treated, according to the affidavit.
