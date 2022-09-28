Car rolls down slope

A vehicle rests on its roof Monday night after leaving Pine Grove Road. Five occupants were transported by ambulance, according to Pennsylvania State Police. (Photo Courtesy of Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

All five occupants were injured when a car rolled down an embankment Monday evening along Pine Grove Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Michael McClure, 24, of Gardners, was charged with driving at unsafe speed and driving with a suspended license, according to magisterial dockets.

 

