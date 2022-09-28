All five occupants were injured when a car rolled down an embankment Monday evening along Pine Grove Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Michael McClure, 24, of Gardners, was charged with driving at unsafe speed and driving with a suspended license, according to magisterial dockets.
Authorities were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to the scene near Milesburn Road in Franklin Township, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The five occupants, including a 2-year-old in a safety seat, were all transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what appeared to be “minor injuries,” according to state police.
“At a sharp S turn,” the northbound 2002 Chevrolet Prizm “traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a ditch,” police said.
After its “right rear axle broke,” the car spun to the left side of the road, where it “struck a traffic sign and overturned down an embankment,” then “struck a tree while on its roof and came to final rest near the tree,” according to police.
Agencies dispatched included the Buchanan Valley, Fayetteville, Mont Alto, and South Mountain fire companies and Geisinger emergency medical personnel, according to ACDES.
The emergency call was complete at 10:35 p.m., according to ACDES.
