PLAY BALL!
Those words will soon be heard at the recently opened first phase of Germany Township’s new park. The regulation Little League baseball field and a soccer field are ready for play as part of the township’s first phase of its recreation facility, located adjacent to the township’s building at 136 Ulricktown Road.
Youth leagues in the area have been working with the township’s parks committee to get things under way for the use of another much needed area field.
“We hope our new park will be beneficial for all of our residents,” said Germany Township Supervisor Chairman Elwood G. Albin. “With the walking track and additional play areas provided for in the next phase of the park, we hope this facility will provide a safe and healthy environment for all of our residents.”
The field will be able to accommodate everything from T-ball to regulation youth fields. The grounds include a full fenced backstop and benches, and is handicapped accessible. When not being used for baseball, the field can also be used for youth soccer.
The township’s park was funded in part by a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Other funding will be obtained through the American Rescue Plan Act. York Excavating was the primary contractor, and YSM Landscape Architects designed the park.
The township is currently working with YSM on Phase Two of the park, which will include a picnic pavilion, a youth playground for children 6-12, a tot lot for children 2-5 and a plaza with benches and tables. This area will be located near the ballfield, but segregated enough to avoid potential injuries.
Phase one included half of a half-mile paved walking trail, and the second part will be included in Phase Two, and the entire trail will encircle the municipal buildings. The area will be professionally landscaped. Plans also include expanded parking including handicapped accessible spaces.
“We welcome community partnerships in the way of contributions, both of material and money, so that our park can provide an excellent outdoor experience for all of our residents,” Albin said.
The park committee meets the second Tuesday each month at the municipal building at 7 p.m., and input is always welcome.
