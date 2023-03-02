Donation to GARA
The American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated $20,000 to the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA) Pictured from left, front row, are restaurateur Gary Ozenbaugh; Tom Gilmore, chief land preservation officer with the ABT; Erin Peddigree, GARA executive director; Reid Clark, state and local government relations director with the ABT; Steve Toddes, GARA board member; back row, Wesley Heyser, president of Gettysburg Borough Council; Matthew Moon, vice president of Gettysburg Borough Council; and Tom Demko, GARA board member. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Restaurateur Gary Ozenbaugh and officials from the American Battlefield Trust visited Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) Tuesday to donate $20,000 to support community projects, according to a release from the trust.

GARA headquarters is located a few blocks away from the recently-sold buffet site, which was purchased by the trust.

