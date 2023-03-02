Restaurateur Gary Ozenbaugh and officials from the American Battlefield Trust visited Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) Tuesday to donate $20,000 to support community projects, according to a release from the trust.
GARA headquarters is located a few blocks away from the recently-sold buffet site, which was purchased by the trust.
“After decades on Steinwehr Avenue, the time was right for us to find a new location where the business could thrive and grow for years to come,” said Ozenbaugh. “I’m thankful that there are programs designed to ensure that owners of historic properties can choose preservation and still be compensated at market value for their land. This allowed me to reach out to the American Battlefield Trust and explore my options before determining the best course of action for me.
“In the trust, I found a partner for this process and am grateful for the flexibility they have extended as we prepare for occupancy at the new site this spring. But more than that, I’m pleased to know that they share my commitment to this community – not just the battlefield, but the people and the institutions that make it so special. I can think of few other buyers who’d happily join me in making charitable gifts as a way of saying thank you for all the support I’ve been shown by neighbors during this evolution.”
This donation from the trust for local parks represents a gift over and above the more than $65,000 in 2022 property taxes paid to local municipalities by the trust, despite its nonprofit status, according to the release. It is part of an ongoing pattern the trust has publicly pledged to continue for future acquisitions by working with relevant officials to identify meaningful avenues to create impact for residents and local institutions, the release claims.
“The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today,” the release reads.
The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has “protected” more than 56,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War across 155 sites in 25 states, according to the release. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.
