The Littlestown Area School District’s (LASD) Board was busy Monday hiking taxes and restricting students’ access to certain library books.
The board voted 7-2 to adopt a budget which includes a 1 percent tax hike.
Expenditures for the 2022-23 school year are budgeted at $37,374,353, an increase of 1.68% over the current year’s spending plan.
Of the $620,993 increase, the tax burden will be $174,000 more than the current year, and according to Superintendent Chris Bigger, an increase of 1 percent.
The real effect to a taxpayer, Bigger said, “is $13 per 100,000 assessed value of the property.”
“The budget process was long and surgical this year” said Bigger. To get to this minimal increase, the district reduced staff and programs by $400,000, which Bigger said was achieved “mostly through attrition and with one furlough.”
The newly-adopted budget will “provided some support staff with longevity bonuses” to aid retention of staff. In the current year, the district was able to increase the lowest paid employees’ rates from $9 per hour to $11 per hour to “prepare for increases in minimum wage,” said Bigger.
Students, facilities
In what he called a “30,000 foot overview” of the school district, Bigger said testing reveals a “limited learning loss” in Littlestown due to pandemic interruptions. He addressed plans for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, federal funds available for local schools. Overall use of these funds will be: learning support, 30%; mental health support, 26%; and 44% to curtail cuts in existing programs.
Bigger also addressed the facilities study, noting the district has more square footage than it needs. Consolidation of the middle school into the high school is an option being studied. The costs of what is required to do that vary, and after developing estimates that run high, a potential project is back in committee discussion. Bigger said that “internal discussions among staff have concluded that the middle school facility needs to be abandoned” to make a consolidation work.
Putting district spending into perspective, Bigger cited LASD as “fourth out of the six districts” locally in educational spending and local tax burden and 420 out of 500 in per student expenditures in the commonwealth. He said that good planning is key to smooth transitions on the horizon.
Library books
A new “opt in” policy adopted by the board will require students “to receive parent approval before checking out library books (print or digital) identified on the American Library Association (ALA) top 100 most challenged books, effective at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.”
Parents will be able to indicate their intention to opt in with a form distributed at the beginning of the school year. According to Bigger, these are books receiving the most objections across the nation since 1999. Board member Yancy Unger, who chaired the meeting, noted the list is cumulative and has upwards of 250 titles. According to the ALA website, the most recent list includes books by Maya Angelou, Mark Twain, and Anne Frank, in addition to the Bible.
After the meeting, Bigger also explained that the new policy refers only to library resources not in the curriculum.
“The district has for years has offered parents who object to a curricular resource the chance to opt out of that assigned resource and have their child given an alternative resource instead,” he he said.
Kenny questions
Board member Nikki Kenny questioned unclear billing for the replacement of the softball field batting cage and the board tabled the action until its cost is clarified.
In the proposed appointment of two new athletic coaches, she also asked “if the district attrition strategy of allowing vacancies to go unfilled applied to such cases.”
The appointments were adopted after it was clarified that the positions fill vacancies in active sports programs.
Kenny also wondered if school administrators intend for the pilot pre-kindergarten program to become permanent, wondering if this is “the camel’s nose under the tent to build a permanent pre-K program?”
Bigger clarified the program is not permanent, the pilot is funded outside the budget, is capped at 40 children, and will help “measure success in learning” for children “who have no preschool or are identified as at risk.”
Following discussion, the pilot program was adopted despite Kenny’s opposition.
Public comment
Multiple public comments were pointedly aimed at the cost of future school building modifications and tax burdens and called upon the board to “scale back” plans and to use “an eraser, not just a sharpened pencil.”
Donald Danneman asked the board “how much do you think this community can afford” since “most of the growth is retirement” housing?
Janel Ressler echoed her remarks from previous meetings complaining about disparities in the rules surrounding public comments and the failure of the board to comply with her demand to remove certain books from the school library.
The board meets again Aug. 8 in a work session.
