Two nonprofit organizations are working with Liberty Township to improve the lives of veterans and children.

The creation of an indoor riding arena in Liberty Township cleared its first hurdle when the zoning hearing board granted the project a variance recently. Operation Second Chance (OSC), a nonprofit organization that helps wounded veterans, plans to build the structure at its Pennsylvania retreat center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.