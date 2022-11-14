Two nonprofit organizations are working with Liberty Township to improve the lives of veterans and children.
The creation of an indoor riding arena in Liberty Township cleared its first hurdle when the zoning hearing board granted the project a variance recently. Operation Second Chance (OSC), a nonprofit organization that helps wounded veterans, plans to build the structure at its Pennsylvania retreat center.
“They received a special variance for the 220-by-80-foot-long arena that will offer therapeutic services to wounded veterans,” said Walter “Mickey” Barlow, Liberty Township supervisor chair
“We hope to have it up by the spring,” said Cindy McGrew, chief executive officer of OSC, which she founded nearly 20 years ago. Currently, the retreat houses two horses, but she said OSC is looking for two more. She estimated the cost of the project would be in the vicinity of $400,000.
The Heroes Ridge retreat at 450 Harbaugh Valley Road is part of a 275-acre property donated to OSC following the 2019 death of Francis Narhang, a U.S. Marine Corps widow who was impressed with the nonprofit. The retreat features four cabins, a saltwater pool, athletic facilities, a dining hall, opportunities for fishing, and trails for hiking, horses, and all-terrain vehicles.
Also seeking to collaborate with the township is Hoffman Homes Inc., which provides housing, shelter, therapy, and education to Pennsylvania youth.
During a recent meeting of the supervisors, the organization requested a donation from the township’s American Recovery Plan Act funds.
Originally established as an orphanage in 1912, Hoffman Homes Inc. focuses on youth ages 7 to 21 with mental health disorders who may be difficult to help in traditional settings.
The organization’s equine and art therapy programs are vital, Hoffman Homes Executive Director Rebecca Van der Groef said.
“With our youth, sitting and talking doesn’t work. They can’t express themselves. Creative therapies allow them to work on their treatment in different ways,” she said.
Hoffman Homes, located on Orphanage Drive near Littlestown, depends on funding from various sources.
“The mental health system has a lot of challenges. The insurance companies decide how much to pay us. That makes it financially difficult to continue the programs we have when the revenue is not matching the expenses,” Van der Groef said.
“I’m always happy to talk about our mission,” she said. “Some people still think we’re an orphanage which we haven’t been since the 1950s. And we no longer work with adjudicated youth as the facility did until the 1990s.”
In the 1990s, Hoffman Homes began to provide comprehensive psychiatric care, treatment, and education to emotionally and behaviorally troubled young adults and their families. In 2022, the facility expanded to offer a transitional living program for young women 16 to 21, and a county-funded emergency shelter for youth of all genders, ages 7 to 21. The average stay of residents is 30 days, but it may be more because of limited housing opportunities.
The township, which is in the process of preparing its 2023 budget, will consider the request, said Barlow.
