Charges were filed against an Oklahoma man accused of nearly striking a fire police officer at a fatal crash scene on U.S. Route 15 before ramming police cars Friday.

Edward Willingham, 53, of Sapulpa, Okla., was charged Wednesday with six felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of fleeing police, and one summary count each of not obeying a person authorized to direct traffic, disobeying a traffic control device, driving at unsafe speed, and failing to wear a seat belt, according to a magisterial docket.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.