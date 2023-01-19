Charges were filed against an Oklahoma man accused of nearly striking a fire police officer at a fatal crash scene on U.S. Route 15 before ramming police cars Friday.
Edward Willingham, 53, of Sapulpa, Okla., was charged Wednesday with six felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of fleeing police, and one summary count each of not obeying a person authorized to direct traffic, disobeying a traffic control device, driving at unsafe speed, and failing to wear a seat belt, according to a magisterial docket.
About 3:43 p.m. Friday, while emergency responders were at a fatal crash scene near Bonners Hill Road in Latimore Township, a black Nissan Sentra “drove around barricades and nearly struck a fire police officer who was outside his vehicle directing traffic,” according to a release issued by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Megan Frazer, Troop H public information officer.
“Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle which failed to yield and a pursuit ensued,” she said.
“During the pursuit the Nissan rammed two marked PSP Patrol Units,” according to the release.
“The pursuit was terminated via a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) and the operator was successfully taken into custody without further incident,” according to Frazer’s release.
The pursuit ended in Cumberland Township, near mile marker 4.8, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Willingham was transported by helicopter to WellSpan York Hospital, according to Frazer. He was treated and discharged from the hospital, according to a WellSpan spokesperson.
“No troopers were injured during this incident,” Frazer said.
Authorities were initially dispatched to the fatal crash at 2:33 p.m. Friday and remained on the scene until 9:50 p.m., according to ACDES.
The deceased is Leanne Elliott, 32, who was southbound at the wheel of an SUV at the time of the wreck, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
“She was rear-ended by a box truck,” Dutrow said.
There were no passengers in the vehicle with Elliott, nor in the truck, he said.
