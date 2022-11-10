A Gettysburg parent shared concerns during the school board’s Monday meeting about the message the district will send if they remove particular books from library shelves.
Sharon Birch spoke during the public comment period of the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting saying she believes there is an effort “to keep books with LGBTQ content out of school libraries.”
Last month, Gettysburg resident Carolyn Jenkins raised concerns about “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, asking why the school board would want “to introduce pornographic filth into the reach of students under the guise of First Amendment rights of the student body.”
“All Boys Aren’t Blue,” includes a series of personal essays by Johnson, a journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist, exploring “his childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia,” according to goodreads.com. The book “covers topics such as gender identity, toxic masculinity, brotherhood, family, structural marginalization, consent, and black joy,” according to goodreads.com.
At the October meeting, Jenkins read aloud a passage from the book, which she said is available to Gettysburg Area High School students. The scene “with two boys, one named Matt” describes an intimate oral encounter between the two.
“There are many pages of such vivid descriptions, which I do not want to read personally, nor aloud to you, because I do not want these pictures imprinted on my mind, never to be erased,” Jenkins said in October.
On Monday, Birch pointed out that some parents seek to protect their children, as well as other people’s youngsters “from ideas and people they disapprove of.”
“This is what students hear when you say these things or anyone in this community says these things: ‘These books don’t belong here because you don’t belong here. These books are filth because you are filth,’” Birch said.
When these books remain on the shelf, Birch said it lets students know their experience “is worthwhile,” that they are “valid” human beings, and people within the district “see you.”
According to Birch, the high school administration has been able “to withstand most of the pressure” from these individuals seeking to remove the books “and not negate or vilify the experiences and identity of some of their students.”
Birch said she hopes to see the school board’s continued support for high school administration and appreciates they are addressing this at the committee level.
“Because look around, when you find ways to tell students they do not belong in this school, in this community, or on this earth, they start listening to you and the outcomes of that have been tragic,” Birch said.
The school board did not comment on the issue at Monday’s meeting.
In October, school board President Kenneth Hassinger noted the matter is before the policy committee. The policy committee meets on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. in the district administration building, 900 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
School board member Michelle Smyers, who formally challenged the book through the district, previously said “All Boys Aren’t Blue” is available to students as an audiobook or e-book. The book is not part of the curriculum, but an option for students to self-select to read, according to Smyers.
Smyers said she challenged the book in September since “it is relatively pornographic.”
The reconsideration committee denied the challenge in an 8-1 vote, according to Smyers. While Smyers could appeal the committee’s decision, she said the issue is before the policy committee.
In 2021, Johnson spoke with Time.com in an article called “Their Memoir Has Been Removed From School Libraries In 8 States. This Black Queer Author Is Fighting Back.” The article noted Johnson’s book was “removed from school libraries in at least eight states, including Pennsylvania, Florida, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Virginia and Texas.”
In the article, Johnson responded to the sexual claims about the book, calling it “disingenuous,” claiming the book discusses sexual education and consent.
