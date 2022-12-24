Red-and-white knitted scarves, colorful as candy canes, brought holiday smile to nursing home residents across Adams County, thanks to a local Salvation Army ministry.
Volunteers provided 400 personal gifts to more than half a dozen accredited homes, according to Eleanor Pella, who chairs the Community Cares Ministries of the Gettysburg Area Service Unit.
The unit, formerly known as the League of Mercy, has provided holiday gifts for some 32 years, Pella said.
She recalled past gifts including lap blankets, stuffed animals, and personal hygiene items. Knitted scarves were selected this year to help keep residents warm and comfortable, according to Pella.
“I don’t think they ever expect anything, but I know the nursing homes are so appreciative of what we bring,” Pella said.
Sharon Dubs, recreation director at the Gettysburg Center – Genesis Healthcare, said the gifts “mean a lot to the residents.”
“Every single year, it brings a smile to the faces of the residents,” Dubs said.
Dubs said some residents do have a lot of family members who visit, while others are not as fortunate.
“For those who don’t get visitors, it’s nice to have someone think of them during Christmas time,” Dubs said.
Restrictions related to COVID-19 and the flu meant volunteers did not have the opportunity to hand deliver all the gifts at every nursing home, Pella said.
However, she said she was “excited” to be able to see some residents this year.
When visiting with Jane Miller, a resident at SpiriTrust Lutheran – The Village at Gettysburg, Pella saw a previous gift, a lap blanket, still being utilized.
Pella said Miller was surprised to see the scarf and said it was “nice.”
“It will be wonderful to again be able to visit with the residents in nursing homes. We are so grateful to all our volunteers for their dedication to the mission of the Salvation Army: meet human needs without discrimination,” said Mary Stuart Smith, chair of the Gettysburg Area Service Unit.
The gifts from the holiday program were funded through the Red Kettle Campaign, the Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree, and The Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, according to Pella.
The Red Kettle Campaign ended Friday at the Gettysburg Walmart due to the forecasted weather for Saturday, Pella said.
For those who wish to donate directly, contributions may be mailed to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 3572, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Editors note: Due to frigid temperatures, Salvation Army ended its Red Kettle Campaign early. There will be no bell ringers on Dec. 24.
