Scarves donated to nursing homes
Mary Stuart Smith, left, chair of the Gettysburg Service Unit of the Salvation Army, and Eleanor Pella, right, visited several nursing homes earlier this month, to distribute scarves to the residents. One of the stops was Transitions Healthcare where scarves were given to Monica Green, activities director, for distribution. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

Red-and-white knitted scarves, colorful as candy canes, brought holiday smile to nursing home residents across Adams County, thanks to a local Salvation Army ministry.

Volunteers provided 400 personal gifts to more than half a dozen accredited homes, according to Eleanor Pella, who chairs the Community Cares Ministries of the Gettysburg Area Service Unit.

