A passenger remained in critical condition Monday, a day after a motorcycle crash killed a McSherrystown man, Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner said.
Jessica Warner, 33, of Smithsburg, Md., was at WellSpan York Hospital, Baumgardner said. She was aboard the eastbound Honda CBR sport motorcycle driven by Zachary Redding, 36, he said.
Investigation continues, but it appeared Redding “lost control while negotiating a left-hand curve” on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116), Baumgardner said.
Redding was declared dead of “multiple blunt force trauma” at the scene near Race Horse Road, where the motorcycle hit a utility pole, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
Neither Redding nor Warner wore a helmet, Dutrow said. A WellSpan WellFlight helicopter transported Warner to York, he said.
No autopsy was to be conducted, but routine toxicological testing was planned, Dutrow said.
Authorities were dispatched at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Route 116 was closed in both directions for about two hours between Centennial Road and Sunday Drive, Dutrow said. The scene was just west of McSherrystown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.