Oxford Township supervisors discussed safety and other issues related to an industrial park roadway during their regular meeting Sept. 7.
P.J. Melocheck, the engineer at MBC Development, sought the opinions of supervisors about the extension of the private roadway in the ERY industrial park property. The extension would allow ERY to access additional lots for interested investors and developers.
Presently, the road is temporarily designed as a cul-de-sac and remains a private. Melocheck said ERY “wishes to invest in the road extension to make additional lots attractive to potential occupants.”
Plans call for the road to be extended to intersect with Red Hill Road. Melocheck indicated ERY does not intend to extend the industrial park road to Red Hill Road at this time.
Since an Oxford Township ordinance prohibits cul-de-sac roads, it remains private and temporarily a cul-de-sac.
Supervisors discussed the implications of extending the cul-de-sac without guarantee the road would be completed through to Red Hill Road.
They also worried about tractor trailers navigating Red Hill Road, noting the “S” curve and a recent traffic incident there.
Supervisor Harry McKean suggested keeping it private as an industrial area roadway and let ERY permanently manage it as a cul-de-sac.
“We would need assurances when that road would be extended, not saying next year, not two years, but at some point,” said Supervisor Mario Iocco.
“We have to balance out that street going out to Red Hill Road and it remaining a private industrial park road” said McKean.
“For me the safety issue overrides anything else, over township precedents,” Iocco said.
Board Chair Frank Sneeringer called for supervisors to discuss and make a recommendation at the board’s next meeting, slated for Sept. 20.
Pete Socks addressed the supervisors on the upcoming semi-annual newsletter to be created for the township annually in October and April.
Township Manager Darrin Catts listed the columns, calendar and critical information that he believed would be helpful to residents.
Socks indicated he had sponsors to cover the first edition and expects the first newsletter to be six or seven pages in length. He requested a mailing list from the township staff and said that it would also be posted on the township’s website.
In other actions, supervisors authorized purchase of a security system for $465 and accepted a propane quote for $1.85 per gallon for the upcoming season. Socks also told supervisors the township website is now ADA compliant, with control links appearing on the upper left hand corner of the webpages enabling the control of font size and general readability.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
