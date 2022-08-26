The first payment of $90,000 to help combat the opioid epidemic in Adams County is expected to arrive soon, Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin said.
The funds may arrive about Sept. 7, officials said.
The county anticipates receiving just under $3.3 million in the settlement, according to Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd.
In December, Adams County commissioners approved a settlement with McKesson, Cardinal, and AmerisourceBergen, the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the parent company of Johnson & Johnson.
Commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday stipulating the use of the opioid settlement funds will be “in accordance with the opioid remediation and abatement measures” outlined in the distributors’ and Johnson & Johnson’s settlement agreements.
The funds must be used for opioid addiction treatment and prevention, officials said. Counties can use it for a wide range of services, from supporting people in treatment and recovery, to funding leadership and training, or purchasing Naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, according to Mudd.
Commissioners are still determining where the funds will be utilized, said Marty Qually, commissioner.
Adams County joined the lawsuit as a county and as a litigating subdivision, Mudd said. It is receiving $2.3 million as a county and $695,000 as a litigating subdivision.
On Wednesday, commissioners also approved the Adams County litigating subdivision settlement funds certification affidavit, which shows the board agrees to use those funds in accordance with the abatement uses outlined in the settlements.
Qually and Martin credited Mudd for her work by having the county join as a litigating subdivision
“It is a larger sum of funds because Molly Mudd had the foresight to get in early,” Qually said. “Litigating counties got a larger slice of the pie.”
In 2021, Adams County saw 17 overdose deaths, 14 of which involved heroin and fentanyl, according to Adams County Coroner Pat Felix. The county had 20 fatal overdoses in 2020 with 13 of those involving heroin and fentanyl, Felix said.
In comparison, the county saw nine fatal overdoses in 2015, which nearly doubled during the ensuing six years, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
Between 1999 and 2019, nearly 500,000 people died from overdoses involving prescription or illicit opioids, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Drug overdose deaths climbed 16 percent in 2020, to 5,172, in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.
The $26 billion global settlement will bring more than $1 billion to Pennsylvania, according to a release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Those funds will be distributed as follows: 15 percent to the state; 70 percent to counties; and 15 percent to litigating subdivisions.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the county has recognized the opioid epidemic as a significant issue through the creation and implementation of the Mercy House residential and recovery center.
Operated by The RASE Project, the center, located in a county-owned building at 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, was created to provide support to those in need of addiction services.
This funding from the settlement will provide another opportunity in the fight against the opioid crisis and has a list of areas where it can be used, Phiel said.
“Do we think this will be the answer to all our problems? No. But it will certainly help us attack the issue and do it strategically,” Phiel said.
