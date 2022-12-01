Prison file photo
The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) reduced its 2023 proposed budget by over $900,000 compared to 2022. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times File)

The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) reduced its 2023 proposed budget by more than $900,000 compared to the current year.

The ACACC’s proposed budget was part of the tentative 2023 budget put forth by Adams County commissioners at their Nov. 16 meeting. There was no tax increase in the county budget.

