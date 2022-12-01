The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) reduced its 2023 proposed budget by more than $900,000 compared to the current year.
The ACACC’s proposed budget was part of the tentative 2023 budget put forth by Adams County commissioners at their Nov. 16 meeting. There was no tax increase in the county budget.
The $87.7 million county budget includes $70.3 million in the general fund, $14.3 million in special funds, $2.4 million in the hotel tax fund, and $700,000 in bridge funds, according to county officials.
The 2023 budget, with $71 million in revenues and $74.6 million in expenditures, has a $3.5 million shortfall that will come from approximately $27 million in reserves, officials said.
In comparison to 2022, Adams County Manager Steve Nevada said the prison’s tentative budget was reduced by $939,000.
The 2023 proposed prison budget shows $13.1 million in expenses and $1.7 million in revenues, while the 2022 prison budget was $13.9 million in expenses and $1.5 million in revenues, according to budget documents.
On the revenue side, the prison has a $121,000 projected increase in state funding, going from $89,000 in 2022 to $211,000 in 2023, as recorded in budget documents.
Additionally, a nearly $18,000 increase is shown in federal funding from 2022 to 2023. The tentative budget includes $81,000, while the 2022 budget had $63,000, budget documents read.
In expenses, the prison budget has a proposed $506,000 reduction in salaries, going from $7.2 million in 2022 to $6.7 million in 2023, according to budget documents.
An additional $313,000 was reduced from allocated benefits in expenses, showing $2.7 million in 2022 to $2.4 million in 2023, according to the proposed budget.
Even though the ACACC budgeted 22 fewer positions in 2023, Nevada noted those roles are still rostered. The budget includes a balance between regular and overtime hours and staff, according to Nevada.
“Those positions are still there,” Nevada said. “The historic trend has shown we don’t need to allocate as many hours as in the past.”
The prison census has been lower in comparison to pre-COVID-19 numbers, he said.
Due to “COVID-19 protocols,” the prison saw a decrease in its 2022 average daily population, going from an average of 213.21 inmates in 2021 to 198.66 inmates in 2022, according to budget documents.
“We used past data to inform the current budgetary cost of the personnel in jail,” Nevada said.
The 2023 proposed budget for the ACACC shows 113 positions, in comparison to 135 in 2022, 133 in 2021, and 131 in 2020.
In the ACACC budget narrative, prison officials note the decrease in inmate population assisted with reducing costs to operate the facility, but “the costs associated with routine purchases, such as personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies did increase as supply and demand issues have remained.”
Celebrating the facility’s 20th operational anniversary in 2023, prison officials are focusing on preventative maintenance of equipment, including the replacement of two heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) rooftop units.
In November, commissioners accepted a proposal for the two units from Enginuity LLC of Mechanicsburg at a cost of $361,000.
Commissioners also approved a proposal from NRG Building Services of Harrisburg for $15,000 to provide building automation controls for the two HVAC units.
The $3.1 million proposed 2023 capital budget earmarks the funds for the HVAC unit replacements, as well as $750,000 for upgrades to prison electronics and controls.
