Emerging alternatives to traditional fuels, single driver commuting, and adding bicycle trails led the focus for Adams County Transportation Planning Organization (ACTPO) members at their quarterly meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and federal highway officials Wednesday.
Electric vehicle charging shifts the refueling function from roadway gas station to home settings, according to Andrew Merkel, assistant director for Planning and Development for Adams County, but destination charging is a third major concern in the trend toward alternative fuels for passenger vehicles.
Merkel provided an overview of the state plan for “Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment” and noted that targeted “alternative fuel corridors includes Route 30.” The plan prioritizes gaps in the interstate roadway system, but identifies destination charging as the important segment between home charging and highway fast charging. “And Gettysburg is a destination” rich environment, he said. With federal support behind infrastructure development, “the question is who is interested and where are the partners.”
Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority, operating rabbittransit fixed route and on-demand rides, will soon initiate same day ride share services for on-demand transport, according to Bev Nidam, representing the transit service. Ride share has up to now required sign up by noon the previous day. Same day service would add $1 per ride to the cost. She said increasing riders on transit services is slowly approaching pre-pandemic levels.
Stacy Newcomer of Commuter Services of PA (Commute PA) delivered an overview of the agency’s efforts to reduce single-driver commutes, reduce traffic congestion, and expand the workforce pool in nine central Pennsylvania counties, including Adams.
Commute PA can help workers save money and help employers recruit workers who lack access to automobiles.
“We can help employers realize that transportation could yield more good workers,” said Newcomer.
Anyone who works in the designated area, or anyone who lives in the county is eligible for consultation and Commute PA services, often including help in linking those who can car pool to and from worksites.
“We explore options for each worksite,” she said, recognizing the uniqueness of commuting patterns. Workers and employers in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties can find more information at www.pacommuterservices.org.
The newly authorized 9/11 National Memorial Trail for bicycling and motorized vehicles runs through Adams County and Gettysburg, according to a map provided by Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HABPI) representative Dennis Hickethier.
The 1,300 mile multipurpose trail, linking each of the sites attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, features 36 miles in Adams County. Gettysburg was included in the trail planning as an important place of “resilience and freedom,” according to the HABPI website. The trail will have distinct wayfinding signs, and the trail alliance is currently working with municipalities to plan their placement.
Hickethier also mentioned The Grand History Trail (GHT), a proposed 250-plus mile, off-road trail connecting Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. The Gettysburg to Emmitsburg, Md., segment is yet to be planned, but “the Adams County Community Foundation is a convener and ready to put some energy into” planning the Emmitsburg segment, he said.
“The project is in its infancy, but it should be put on ACTPO’s radar screen,” Hickethier said.
PennDOT staffer Kerry Mullins updated the timeline for the Eisenhower Extension, linking Eisenhower Drive in Hanover to Hanover Road in Adams County. The project expects a determination of “finding of no significant impact” by year’s end, followed by final design work and rights-of-way acquisition commencing in early 2023. While the project’s website pegs the letting date as Jan. 2, 2025, Mullins said a more realistic timetable would be summer of that year.
In other actions, ACTPO received a letter from Latimore Township supervisors requesting a township bridge over Latimore Creek on Ridge Road be included in future transportation improvement projects.
The bridge was “discovered to be in poor condition” and should be added to the list of candidates for future projects, said Merkel.
Merkel also noted staff efforts to update public participation in long-term planning, including evaluation of advertising in print and digital formats. ACTPO next meets Jan. 25, 2023.
