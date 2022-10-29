Emerging alternatives to traditional fuels, single driver commuting, and adding bicycle trails led the focus for Adams County Transportation Planning Organization (ACTPO) members at their quarterly meeting with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and federal highway officials Wednesday.

Electric vehicle charging shifts the refueling function from roadway gas station to home settings, according to Andrew Merkel, assistant director for Planning and Development for Adams County, but destination charging is a third major concern in the trend toward alternative fuels for passenger vehicles.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

