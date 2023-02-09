A man is accused of beating an Oxford Township woman for whom an ambulance was called, according to court documents.
Steven Joyner, 29, of Hanover, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, as well as with a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and one summary count each of harassment and criminal mischief, according to a magisterial docket.
He was held at Adams County Prison, unable to post 10 percent of a $10,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) Cpl. Shawn Cuffley was dispatched to a Drummer Drive residence at approximately 4:02 a.m. Tuesday, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
He met with a woman with “a bruise under her right eye and a swollen right cheek” at the residence, according to the affidavit.
She claimed Joyner had come to the residence Sunday evening and allegedly “got angry after looking through her phone,” which he is accused of throwing to the floor, leaving it “completely shattered,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed Joyner “pinned her down” on a sofa “with his forearm across her chest after punching her in the temple with a closed fist” and allegedly punched her “multiple times in the ribs and leg,” according to the affidavit.
The woman “reported having constant pain in her neck and ringing in her ears, with a headache,” and was “transported to the hospital for further examination and treatment,” according to the affidavit.
