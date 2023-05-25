A new building is in the works for Half Pint Creamery north of Gettysburg.
The structure would offer at least triple the space of the ice cream shop’s current location at 1101 Biglerville Road, project engineer Bob Sharrah said.
Cumberland Township supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a land development plan for a site a short distance north of the current location.
If all goes well, construction could begin in August or September, with a potential opening of the new location next spring, Sharrah said.
The former home of Bucher’s Video Production, 1153 Biglerville Road, would be demolished and the location would provide entry to the new site, Sharrah said.
Supervisors approved combining three lots to create a single 1.48-acre lot. The location now includes two homes in addition to the structure that is to be demolished, township engineer Tim Knoebel said.
Half Pint’s current location is leased and would revert to its owner, Sharrah said.
The supervisors’ actions were conditional on the developer addressing technical points raised by Knoebel, but he said they are “relatively minor,” and he did not expect any significant complications.
“The plan’s solid” and was reviewed by the township planning commission and Adams County planning officials, Knoebel said.
Access is also to be from the proposed Cambridge Crossing residential subdivision, Sharrah said.
The new building is to be served by Cumberland Township Authority sewer with water needs coming from Gettysburg Municipal Authority, Knoebel said.
