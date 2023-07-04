Bermudian Springs Elementary School will soon have a classroom dedicated to autistic support.
The Bermudian Springs School District Board recently hired Chelsey Holt of Orrtanna as the elementary school learning support teacher, who will head the autistic support classroom.
“We are really excited about the candidate and the experience she brings to the classroom,” said Brian Booher, director of special education. “We are confident we have found the right fit for this classroom.”
Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said Holt has experience opening an autistic kindergarten through second grade classroom several years ago “from the ground up.”
Through research behind the scenes, Booher said they applied to the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN) autism initiative, which will essentially provide a boot camp training for the teacher, classroom aides, and other supporting staff.
“We are really energetic to see how this classroom goes,” Booher said.
In May, Bermudian officials discussed potentially opening an autistic support classroom at the elementary school this fall.
The district registers early intervention students every year, but this incoming class is one of the largest with the highest need identified as autistic support, Booher said. Early intervention is identified by the Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 (LIU 12) “as having developmental delays and other disabilities,” according to Booher.
The LIU will also provide some training to ensure the students they are bringing back get the information they need, “not just the services,” Booher said.
The proposed classroom would include four to five students identified for early intervention as well as bringing back one to two students each from outside placements and the consortium classroom created in partnership with Fairfield and Upper Adams school districts, Booher said, noting the total class size would range from six to nine students.
Board members were given two options last month: do nothing and send the students in early intervention to outside placements and allow the other students to remain at current placements and in the consortium classroom; or meet the students’ individual needs in the district by creating the autistic support classroom.
The proposal entailed hiring one teacher, two classroom aides, and one board certified behavior analyst, Booher said.
The new classroom is estimated to cost $240,840, including $225,840 for an autistic support teacher and two support staff and $15,000 for supplies and equipment, according to Bermudian Springs Business Manager Justin Peart.
If the classroom does not exist, the total cost for outside placements is $317,368, Peart said.
While there will be an increase in the budget either way, adding the classroom would result in a savings of $76,528, not including transportation costs, according to Peart.
Hotchkiss said they are still looking to hire the two classroom aides and did not want to advertise them without having the professional teaching position in place.
For those interested in more information about the roles, Hotchkiss said people can visit the district website to apply.
“I feel it is a very rewarding position,” Hotchkiss said.
