The Tyrone Township Board of Supervisors departed from a group of municipalities formed to award a joint waste collection contract and advised residents to consider subscription services.
The supervisors voted unanimously Jan. 26 “to withdraw from the Adams County Waste Collection Northeast Quadrant,” according to meeting minutes posted on the township’s website.
Also unanimously, the supervisors adopted a motion by Chair Russell Raub stating “until the policy is changed, that the township make no additional information relative to waste collection” available, except “to say that the board has removed itself” from the group, according to the minutes.
“There will be no further information forthcoming,” according to the minutes.
On the other hand, the township secretary and township newsletter both later made information available, and the matter was discussed during subsequent meetings of the supervisors.
Two attempts by the Gettysburg Times to reach Raub by email were unsuccessful.
The supervisors have a “policy to not offer comments applies to all topics, not just matters regarding waste hauling because all matters are discussed publicly” during their meetings, township Secretary Sydney McFadden wrote Monday in an email to the Times.
Info in newsletter
The entire first page of the township’s February newsletter was devoted to the waste collection issue.
A bid from Waste Management included “significantly increased” prices, according to the newsletter, which was posted on the township’s website, www.adamscounty.us/Munic/TyroneTwp.
“Waste Management quoted an annual price of $264.60 per year per customer for solid waste collection and disposal, including large item pickup and covered devices events, $67.20 per year per customer for biweekly recycling services (optional and must be requested), $60 for 12 bag tags, and $5 per bag tag after the first initial tag bags, creating a total quoted aggregate bid price of $396.80 per year,” according to the newsletter.
“The current Northeast Quadrant contract with what was Advanced Disposal,” now part of Waste Management, “for waste hauling provides for a $41.97 quarterly charge, not including recycling services which are available at an additional cost. The contract expires March 31, 2022,” McFadden wrote.
The contract was “shared between municipalities in the Northeast Quadrant of Adams County, including York Springs Borough, Latimore Township, Huntington Township and Tyrone Township,” according to the latter’s October 2021 newsletter.
Tyrone’s supervisors and secretary had “been attending meetings with Adams County and municipalities in the Northeast Quadrant to come to a consensus regarding the bid specifications of the next contract,” in hope of attracting more bidders, according to the October 2021 newsletter.
Subscription service?
On Jan. 3, the supervisors “voted unanimously to support Option 1 of the Waste Management bid for waste hauling services for a 2022-2025 contract. Despite multiple suggestions by Tyrone Township that the Northeast Quadrant meet to award the contract, this did not occur. Subsequently the Board of Supervisors decided to withdraw from the Northeast Quadrant group in favor of a subscription model,” McFadden wrote.
“It is your decision to have waste collection services or not, and if you do, to whom you subscribe,” according to the February newsletter.
Additional information was also made available during the supervisors’ Feb. 9 meeting. Since the township’s withdrawal, Raub had “been engaging in conversations with Waste Connections for possible subscription service with them following the conclusion of the township’s waste contract with Waste Management on March 31, 2022,” according to minutes of the meeting.
The township requested subscription service prices from Waste Management, according to the newsletter.
The company’s response was, in part, “Once we have some clearer direction for” the municipal group “as a whole, we can move on to discussions around subscription,” according to the newsletter.
“The township encourages township residents to look closely in their mail in the next month for information to be received from Waste Connections and other waste haulers regarding their subscription services,” according to the minutes.
“Starting on April 1, 2022, Waste Connections (WC) will be offering township residents waste collection services on a subscription basis” at $30 per month with “a five-bag limit per week” and “recycling at no additional cost” if requested, according to the newsletter.
Meeting Wednesday
The supervisors’ next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
The “preliminary draft” of the agenda “does not include waste hauling” and “I do not expect the topic to appear on the published agenda,” McFadden wrote.
The complete agenda would likely be posted today on the township website, Tuesday, according to McFadden.
