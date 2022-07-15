Santa Claus is coming to East Berlin next week.
Residents have an opportunity to get in the holiday spirit with a Christmas in July Sale and Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus event at the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC).
The Christmas in July sale is Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the EBACC’s gymnasium, located at 405 North Ave., East Berlin, according to Pam Lady, operations manager at EBACC.
From wreaths and artificial trees to lights and holiday decorations, community members will feel jolly in July shopping the sale with Christmas music playing and items from more than 100 boxes on display, Lady said.
“For this sale, everything is individually priced,” Lady said.
The Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus is set for Friday, July 22, at the EBACC, said Lady.
Reservations are required with two timeslots from which to choose, 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Tickets, available for purchase at ebacc.org, are $7 per person, which includes a meal and photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Lady said. The meal includes a hot dog, chips, cookie, and bottled water.
All children must be accompanied by an adult at the event.
While it is the second time holding the Santa event, this is the first time with Mrs. Claus joining the festivities, Lady said.
Last year, Santa donned his suspenders and a T-shirt without the traditional heavy coat he wears in the winter, said Lady.
In the winter months, Lady said children expect to see Santa around the holidays since that is what they have grown up learning about him.
“I think the kids are curious to know what Santa will look like in July,” Lady said. “I think the kids are excited to see him and want to know what he does in July. They know what he does in December.”
Children are familiar with the work Santa does in his workshop and getting the reindeer ready around the holidays, said Lady. Last year, Santa told the children he takes vacation just like they do in the summer, she said.
During the lunch, Santa and Mrs. Claus will talk about Christmas and take questions from children, Lady said. Families can get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the event.
“Santa will have a little item to give out to the kids who join us,” Lady said. “It’s a nice little time. He reminds them to be good.”
