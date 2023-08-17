Sewer bills will jump an estimated 30 or 40 percent to fund a new wastewater treatment facility in Carroll Valley, Borough Manger David Hazlett said.
The rate increase will likely take effect sometime in 2024, he said Tuesday during council’s regular meeting.
The council was unanimous in awarding a $5,315,000 construction contract to Hickes Associates of Alexandria, Pa., which submitted the lowest of five bids that ranged up to nearly $6.7 million.
The existing treatment plant, built in the early 1960s, lacks capacity to meet demand at peak times and could not handle even a single additional residence, Hazlett said.
“I promise you, it’s absolutely necessary” and has been “minimized as much as possible,” he said.
Only residents and businesses using the sewer system will pay for the project, Hazlett said. No property tax dollars will be involved, he said.
A 20-year loan through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority at an annual interest rate of 1.74 percent through the first five years will be helpful, and a $700,000 grant will help delay the onset and reduce the size of the increase, Hazlett said.
Construction could start late this year, with completion expected in approximately 14 months, barring any significant supply-chain issues, he said.
The plant at 119 Sanders Road serves more than 500 residences, several businesses, and nearly 100 holding tank customers, according to the borough’s website, www.carrollvalley.org.
The project was reviewed by the borough’s Public Sewer Advisory Committee, Hazlett said.
In other business, borough Police Chief Clifford Weikert asked council members to email him ideas for attracting more job applicants. The last two attempts to hire an officer were not successful, he said.
Weikert has conferred with police departments in the area that have used incentives such as agreeing to send applicants through police academy training or offering sign-on bonuses, he said.
Council members agreed to form a committee to consider the matter.
