The Mercy House Recovery Center, operated by the RASE Project, is accepting applications from men needing residential treatment. Pictured on Monday, from left, are: Sharon Magraw, Adams County Community Foundation and Thomas L. Cline Foundation; Emily Thomas, RASE Project administrative assistant; Katherine Almeyda, RASE Project program supervisor; Lisa Donohoe, Adams County Community Foundation’s director of community programs; and Ed Szoke, Adams County Community Foundation Distribution Committee chair.
The Mercy House Recovery Center, which is serving area residents, is accepting applications for those in need of residential addiction services.
The center, operated by The RASE Project, is located in a county-owned building at 45 W. High St., Gettysburg. It opened in May and has been providing support services to those in need of addiction services, according to York/Adams Program Supervisor Katherine Almeyda.
