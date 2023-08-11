An Aspers man is accused of punching another man until he was unconscious, allegedly causing facial fractures that “required surgeries to fix,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Joe Rumph, 21, was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a summary count of harassment, according to a magisterial docket.
He was held at Adams County Prison Aug. 2, until a professional bondsman posted $5,000 cash bail the same day, according to the docket.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Ryan Bivens was dispatched at approximately 6:57 a.m. March 29 to Tree Lane in Butler Township, according to the affidavit of probable filed Aug. 2.
In the driveway, he allegedly saw a man with a swollen and bloody face, as well as “a pool of blood” and “a pile of vomit” on the ground, according to the affidavit.
A person at the scene claimed he and the alleged victim arrived at the residence to retrieve the latter’s personal belongings, according to the affidavit.
The alleged witness claimed “the initial exchange went without issue,” but as Rumph backed out of the driveway, he “almost struck a tree,” according to the affidavit.
The witness claimed the alleged victim yelled that Rumph should learn to drive, after which Rumph allegedly “began to drive down the road” but “suddenly braked and reversed the car back to the entrance of the driveway,” according to the affidavit.
The witness claimed Rumph left the vehicle and allegedly punched the alleged victim in the face, then allegedly struck his face two or three more times after he fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.
The witness claimed the alleged victim “became unconscious while being punched and was making gargling noises” before waking and vomiting, after which they called 911, according to the affidavit.
The witness claimed the alleged victim “did not strike Rumph in any manner,” according to the affidavit.
The alleged victim said “the only thing he recalled” was “the first punch” with which Rumpf allegedly struck him, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
As Bivens spoke to the people at the scene, Rumph allegedly called PSP at Gettysburg, saying “he was at CVS on York Road and wished to speak with Troopers regarding the incident,” according to the affidavit.
Troopers Gary Carneiro and Michael Bivens met him at the store, where he allegedly “admitted” that he struck the alleged victim and “made (the alleged victim) sleep,” according to the affidavit.
