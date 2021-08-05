Adams County has seen its first confirmed case of West Nile Virus of the year, according to a press release from the Adams County Conservation District. Mosquitoes collected by Adams County Conservation District staff on July 27 in Straban Township have tested positive for West Nile Virus by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Additional surveillance and mosquito trapping in Straban Township are being performed by Conservation District staff.
Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile Virus, which, when transmitted to people, can cause West Nile fever and/or encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all residents of areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of getting West Nile fever or encephalitis.
