The Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board was once again bombarded with contentious comments about library books during a workshop session Monday, where school security and spending were also hot button topics.
Eric Naylor, director of education services, provided the board and audience, with what he characterized as “an annual report, an overview of” the state of security for the school system.
He spoke of the most recent risk assessment in February, conducted with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police, grants to assist the district in planning, and areas where upgrades, such as security cameras and radios, are in the works.
Naylor also assured the board “all school buildings have locked vestibules” already to control entry into the buildings, with intercom access to the secretary’s area.
Naylor addressed questions about radio use, for transportation transitions and who is involved with drills for students and staff.
Board members wanted to know how prepared the district is for security threats and how proactive the administration and staff are in their training.
“There are more things we want to discuss in executive session to avoid revealing vulnerabilities in public,” said Superintendent Chris Bigger.
There are two directions when considering school security, a soft and a hard side, Bigger said.
The soft side is support for students, providing counseling and access to services that is important to overall security, he said, the physical hardening of the schools as the other issue.
Board discussion explored mental health resources for students, and the use of a tip line that Naylor said registered “49 contacts in the last school year.”
Naylor also described the district’s use of Navigate Prepared, a cell phone and web-based “app that is utilized in emergency situations to communicate with administrators and faculty to account for students during an emergency” according to Naylor. The app assists teachers in tracking student rosters in emergencies and “provides staff access to emergency flip charts with emergency protocols to follow.”
Books, again
Board members discussed an issue they will face at the regular meeting of the board on June 20, which will require the school to notify parents if their child wants to check out a library book on the American Library Association’s (ALA) list of 100 most challenged and banned books.
School administrators explained this will be an “opt in” process added to current policy, which will allow parents to “opt out” of their children having access to certain books. Parents would be given the opportunity to enable the option policy at the beginning of the school year.
Public comments were contentious and pointed.
School board President Dolores Nester opened the meeting by reading rules for public comment, revealing contentions surrounding this segment of past meetings.
Littlestown resident Janell Ressler began her comments with a complaint about the public comment rules read by Nester. Those comments “don’t add up and they don’t match. This has been brought to your attention before.” Ressler has attended meetings the past several months with the singular agenda of attacking the district’s choices in reading material available in the libraries.
Following complaints about Nester’s announcement about public comments, Ressler pivoted to attack the book selection of the district and referenced lists of books about which she lodged complaints before the board over recent months.
“The books I have brought to your attention are criminal. If they are acted upon, the people doing these acts should be arrested. And be in prison,” Ressler claimed.
Saying she’s read the books about which she is levying complaints, Ressler asked if school board members have read any of them.
“Why is this sexually explicit material being condoned to be appropriate for our students in a school?” she asked. “It is appalling to have a schoolteacher that spoke in favor and defended these books. You are wrong to allow these books to remain in this school district. It’s not my truth, but God’s truth.”
Ressler demanded the school board “remove the librarians from decision making about books” and take on book selection at the school board level.
Spending
Chris O’Brien spoke against new spending by the district, citing “here we are, five dollar gas prices, six dollar diesel, and a 40-year high of inflation” marking economic hard times, “and yet this board has a very expensive, unaffordable building project in its sights.”
“Those who oppose this are not child haters, nor do we devalue teachers,” he said.
Looking at “a project that has a $66 million price tag” would put too much of a burden on the local taxing of citizens “at a time when the economy is unstable,” said O’Brien.
Her comments were echoed by Donald Danneman, a resident who said he moved to Littlestown a year ago and spoke in favor of school consolidation.
He addressed economic fears of “a country on the verge of recession” and expressed concern that “retirees can’t fight back. I don’t believe in giving up every nicety at this time in my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.