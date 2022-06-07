New Eagle Scout Brody Holz, of Fairfield, was recently recognized for building a recreational gaga pit at the community Carrol Valley Park.
The project to construct the gaga pit was part of Holz’s journey to become an Eagle Scout. He is a member of Venture Crew 230, chartered by the Greenmount Volunteer Fire Department.
Thanks to Holtz’s efforts, the Carroll Valley Park has gone “gaga” over the engaging game for all ages.
A gaga pit is a hexagonal or octagonal pit, about three feet tall and 20 feet wide.
As part of his mission to acquire his Eagle Scout award, Holz was at the forefront of the design and creation.
Played similarly to dodge ball except in an enclosed arena, gaga players hit a ball with their hands in an attempt to strike the other players. The game requires a minimum of two people but can accommodate multiple people at once in the pit. A versatile game, gaga players can free-for-all against each other or form teams.
Inspired by another Eagle Scout gaga pit completed at Emmitsburg’s Mother Seton School Holz presented the project to the Carroll Valley Borough Council in March 2021 as a way to connect the community through a simple but engaging game, he said.
The council gave unanimous support for the promising plan and fundraising quickly got under way.
Pledges to fund the approximately $1,900 project were immediately provided from online viewers during Brody’s pitch during the council’s pandemic-era Zoom meeting.
The pit was constructed entirely through fundraising and donations, and the supplies were sourced from Coach Cliff’s GaGa Pits, as well as a generous lumber donation from Allen Beckett Construction.
“We adapted as we went along and figured out better ways to complete certain aspects as we encountered them,” Holz said.
With Holz as the leader of the team, the Scouts of Venture Crew 230 worked for three days to bring the project to fruition.
“We had a great deal of technical experience within the crew to help out and I cannot express my gratitude enough for everyone that came to help,” he said.
Completed in November, “this addition will not only serve the community for years to come, but it would be a very good addition to the park in general for everyone to use for a very long time,” he said.
Holz has moved up through the BSA ranks for nearly 10 years. Holz credited his fellow Scouts and mentors for their support through it all. Holz said his time with the troop holds some of his most cherished memories.
“I am extremely grateful for the experience and the opportunity to learn and grow among my fellow Scouts, which I now know as some of my closest friends,” he said.
In addition to Fairfield Area High School, Holz is a graduate of the Adams County Technical Institute Computer Networking Program, having spent over 825 hours learning and practicing with computers, networking methods, and operating systems.
Holz is now enrolled at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, where he plans to study computer science through a merit scholarship this fall.
More information about Venture Crew 230 can be found by contacting primary advisor Herb Milligan Sr. at hwmeagle.h8@gmail.com.
