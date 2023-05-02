Bermudian Springs High School students recently won the grand prize in a national contest that combined art with a popular salty snack food.
From a large bucket of popcorn costume to a replica of Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam” using popcorn, students turned the tasty treat into a new art medium.
High school art teacher Kim Robinson’s fundamentals of art and design II students competed against schools across the United States in the 2022 Popcorn Pep Club Contest and took home the $2,500 grand prize. The money funded a field trip to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., Robinson said.
Using popcorn as the theme, contest submissions could include art pieces, stories, recipes, science projects, fundraisers, videos, and more, according to the contest website.
Robinson said her classes competed in the contest three times before COVID-19, but this is the first time they took home the top prize.
Sophomores Saige Hollabaugh and Lydia Rill created a red-and-white striped bucket of popcorn costume with real pieces of the corny treat included on top.
When brainstorming ideas, Hollabaugh and Rill thought it would be fun to create a costume inspired by popcorn.
“I never thought to use popcorn as art,” said Rill, who pointed out she will never look at the snack in the same light.
Sophomore Reagan Smith, who has always been fascinated by helmets, opted to make a kernel casque. Popcorn was glued together to form a mohawk on the top of the helmet, Smith said.
“It was tough to make,” Smith said. “Popcorn is not a good stable material.”
Sophomores Lizbeth Garduno and Addie and Annie Beshore also ran into challenges with popcorn for their piece.
“It’s very difficult to work with popcorn,” Garduno said. “It would not stick to the cardboard.”
Garduno, Addie, and Annie created a movie film strip of famous movie producers, Spike Lee, Stanley Kubrick, Tim Burton, and Walt Disney as pop art with popcorn in the background.
Addie said they selected people who look different from one another to stand out in the pop art design.
The students were surprised to learn Bermudian Springs took home the grand prize, they said.
“Whenever I have popcorn now, I think of the whole project,” Annie said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Other students who participated in the Popcorn Pep Club Contest included Emily Keckler, Dulce Lopez-Lua, M. Rowan Orwick, Abigail Roberts, Smith, Jacklyn Stump, Kahlan Carlson, Kimberly Claeys, Kimberly Diaz, Lorin Dupert, Josie Eckenrode, Maria Eichelberger, Olivia Gray, Natily Keckler, Jade Lua, Allore Needle, Felicia Negron, Taylor O’Brien, Ella Somerville, Aliza Staub, and Maddie Wagner.
