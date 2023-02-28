Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) officials received a favorable report on its recent audit.
Krista Gardner of Smith Elliott Kearns & Company LLC gave a presentation summarizing the audit results at the Feb. 21 GASD school board meeting.
“It was an unmodified opinion or a clean opinion,” Gardner said, noting “that is the best opinion you can get for a financial audit.”
Gardner also indicated there were “no identified material weaknesses or significant deficiencies.”
The audit included “financial statements of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of Gettysburg Area School District, as of and for the year ended June 30, 2022,” according to the independent auditor’s report.
The audit was performed “in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards and Government Auditing Standard,” the report reads.
School officials noted the 2021-22 budget performance was $3.8 million “better than projected overall,” according to the management’s discussion and analysis section in the audited financial statements report.
Tax collection, including real estate and local earned income taxes, were $1.9 million higher than recorded estimates, the section reads. Additionally, the “overall revenues and other funding sources were $442,408 under budget,” according to the section.
Salaries and benefits under expenses also came in “better than projected” as “a result of retirements and open or unfilled positions,” the section reads.
Special education monies for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 (LIU) were $783,000 “better than projected, in part due to absorbing certain services into school district operations,” according to the section.
But charter school tuition costs were above the district’s estimates by $187,000, the section reads.
Looking to the future, GASD utilized a comprehensive demographic study by Stewman Demographics LLC from 2019 that included a 10-year enrollment projection.
“The study was meant to help understand and prepare for future growth, and as the results were determined, Gettysburg Area School District is not to foresee any significant changes to enrollment in the near- or long-term future,” according to the economic factors’ section.
The school district’s growth “is somewhat limited within the Borough of Gettysburg and the areas in and around the Gettysburg National Military Park Battlefield,” the section reads.
School officials also indicated in the documents that commercial growth has “flattened due to the economy, but there are signs of changes possibly in the future.”
There was no vote on the audit, as it appeared before the school board as an information item at the Feb. 21 meeting.
In other business, school board members approved the LIU 12 proposed general operating budget for 2023-24.
The school board also nominated and approved school board member AmyBeth Hodges to continue as a LIU 12 board representative. Hodges said she also represents Upper Adams and Fairfield school districts for the LIU and communicates with officials from those respective districts.
