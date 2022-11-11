Five people were displaced from a Bendersville residence Wednesday after a blaze spread from a fireplace stovepipe.
No injuries resulted from the 8:03 p.m. blaze, but damage spread through about half of the home on Apple Lane, Bendersville Fire Chief Jeff Kime said.
Flames were visible in the area of the stovepipe as emergency personnel arrived, Kime said.
Firefighters entered the home and “immediately opened the walls and ceiling, encountered the fire, and got water on it quickly,” he said.
The fire was under control within about 20 minutes, Kime said.
One of the residents was watching television in a bedroom when he heard “crackling” in the living room and realized there was fire surrounding the pipe leading from the standalone fireplace, Kime said.
There were no working smoke detectors in the house, he said. If the fire had occurred a few hours later, while residents were sleeping, it “could have been a horrific outcome,” Kime said.
“Now is a good time to check smoke detectors and install them if you don’t have them,” he said.
Anyone who is in need can obtain a smoke alarm, or help in maintaining or installing one, by contacting the Bendersville Community Fire Department, Kime said. Bendersville firefighters are asking whether a smoke detector is present whenever they enter a residence for a medical or other call, he said.
Homeowners should have fireplaces put in by a certified installer, Kime said. He had no details concerning the installation of the fireplace at the damaged residence.
Approximately 35 firefighters and nine emergency vehicles were on the scene, Kime said.
Agencies present included the Bendersville, Biglerville, Arendtsville, and Mount Holly Springs fire companies and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, he said. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents, he said.
The emergency call was complete at 10:01 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
