Approximately 10 men were involved in a fight in the middle of Carlisle Street early Saturday, Gettysburg Borough Police Department Chief Robert Glenny said.
Investigation was continuing Monday afternoon, but at least one arrest was likely, he said.
Some people have been identified, but “we’re putting the pieces of the puzzle together before we charge” anyone, Glenny said.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 343 Carlisle St. about 12:11 a.m., according to a post on the Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page.
Arriving officers left their vehicles and began breaking up the fight, Glenny said. Police used a Taser on one person who would not stop fighting, he said.
At least one person sought medical treatment on his own, Glenny said. No officers were hurt, he said.
Why the fight occurred is part of the investigation, Glenny said.
It appeared those involved were “a mix of students and locals,” Glenny said. The location adjoins the Gettysburg College campus.
The Facebook post displayed an image of a person police are seeking to identify and anyone with information should contact Officer Eric Wenrich at 717-334-1168, ext. 921.
Charges may be filed as early as Wednesday, Glenny said.
“A student was physically assaulted by a group of non-students on the way back to their on-campus residence, Diaspora House (“D-House”) at 343 Carlisle Street. The student was seen at Gettysburg Hospital and has since been released,” according to an email sent Tuesday to the campus community by college Vice President for College Life and Dean of Students Anne Ehrlich.
“The assailants were young men reported as multi-racial. Campus Safety and GPD both responded to the scene. As GPD was attempting to deescalate the situation, one of the assailants appeared to charge at a GPD officer, who used his taser and handcuffed that individual in response. Again, the assailants are not Gettysburg students,” according to the email.
“GPD has been able to identify four of the individuals involved,” who “have been banned from our campus, which includes campus housing on Carlisle Street, and were notified of this on Saturday by GPD,” according to the email.
“Additionally, there have been recent reports of gray four-door sedan circling the Carlisle Street/Lincoln Avenue area. This is the same area where Diaspora House is located. Campus Safety has received at least one report that the vehicle’s occupants made monkey noises directed at a Black student, and other incidents are under investigation,” according to the email.
“It is unclear if the vehicle is connected to the September 10 assault. We believe the vehicle does not have a license plate. If anyone sees this vehicle, please call 911 immediately,” Ehrlich wrote in the email.
