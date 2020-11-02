Red Kettle tenders plan season
Adams Salvation Army Service Unit volunteers held their annual planning meeting to discuss the forthcoming Christmas Kettle Campaign in which funds collected at Walmart and Showers Tree Farm are used locally in Adams County to support people with emergent financial needs and other programs such as the Back-to-School initiative to assist school-age children. Volunteers include Bill Arrington, John Berg, Lefty Biser, Jack Bream, Chuck Burkell, Jane Collins, Cathy Cronauer, Tom Deloe, David Dunn, Tracey Flores, Ben Jones, Bob Kiehl, John Moser, Ken Mummert, Linda O’Connor, Eleanor Pella, Dorothy Puhl, John Regentin, Dan Reisinger, Jim Richardson, Kib Roulette, Jane Scott, John Shue, Jed Smith, Mary Smith, Tony TenBarge and Cindy Yearsley.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

The local Salvation Army team met on Nov. 2 to finalize plans for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The campaign will begin at the Gettysburg Walmart on Friday, Nov. 27, and continue until Christmas Eve.

