Monkey bars, a small rock wall, and a musical garden are new interactive elements of a playground recently unveiled at Bermudian Springs Elementary School.
But there’s something else unique about the neon green, orange, and navy-blue playground equipment.
The playground, named “Music Mania,” was designed by students who serve as SOAR ambassadors at the school, according to Bermudian Springs Elementary Principal Jennifer Eley. SOAR stands for “Staying safe, Owning your actions, Always responsible, and Respecting everyone,” Eley said.
“Our SOAR ambassadors had a huge role in designing and creating the playground,” Eley said, noting third and fourth grade students can apply to become an ambassador.
The ambassadors “function as our student council” and are “representatives of our school community,” said Eley.
With a passion for helping others, fourth-grader Camilla Mleczko served as one of the voices behind the project.
Mleczko, a 9-year-old, said the group of students sought to design a playground that was inclusive for all grade levels.
For instance, they incorporated multiple sizes of slides, so kindergarteners and first graders could enjoy different parts of the playground as well, she said.
For students who do not want to or are unable to climb, there is a musical garden component to the playground, where they can create music using windchimes, a drum, and a xylophone.
The rock wall and monkey bars were elements Mleczko said she was excited to see as part of the playground.
“I like them, and I think a lot of people in the school like them a lot, too,” Mleczko said.
The best part for Mleczko was getting to design the playground with a group of people, she said. She learned that decisions needed to be made together and with the school as a whole.
Last December, Eley said the original playground could no longer be used after the slide developed cracks and became “off limits.”
“It was unsafe for the students to be on there,” Bermudian Springs Elementary School Assistant Principal Ethan Sentz said.
A second playground also was closed around the same time due to safety concerns, said Eley.
As a surprise to students, the second playground at the school was redesigned with new rope-style equipment and is now called “Ninja,” Eley said.
The playground redesigned by students was approximately 20 years old, while the second one was older at about 25 years old.
Used by kindergarten through fourth grade youngsters, the playgrounds are for recesses and special rewards, in addition to afterschool programs hosted by other organizations, according to officials.
The playgrounds are also a place for the community, said Sentz.
“There aren’t many parks in our district area,” Sentz said. “Our playground does get heavily utilized by families.”
Planning for the new playground created by students started in December 2021 with meetings over the course of two months, said Sentz, who noted the final order was placed in March. The school began receiving the playground equipment in the beginning of August with installation taking about three weeks, Sentz said.
David Morning, the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) teacher for third through seventh grades, took the lead on working with students “to first develop a wish list,” said Eley. Students looked through catalogues, created vision boards, and worked with the sales representative from the playground company, said Eley.
“It was a real-world opportunity for them to design the playground,” Eley said.
For Sentz, witnessing “the pride the students have in seeing their project come to life” is the reward.
The total project was about $150,000 with a large majority funded by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and outside grants from local and community businesses.
Golden Eagle sponsors included Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, Sodium Dental, Capital Blue Cross, Zeigler Bros Inc., E and B Transportation.
Cherry sponsors were K & M Landscape LLC, Rocco’s Pizza of York Springs, Mason’s Propane Service LLC, and Humble Design Shop LLC.
Steel sponsors included Apple Valley Creamery, Good Faith Accounting Inc., Latimore Township Board of Supervisors, Feiser Funeral Home Inc., and SAFE Septic Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.