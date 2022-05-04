It’s STEAM night at Alloway Creek Elementary School in Littlestown this evening, May 5. From 6 to 8 p.m., the public is invited to an art show by local artists and student project demonstrations.
The event will include stations where attendees can learn how Alloway Creek’s 850 students are engaged in the school’s offerings in science, technology, engineering studies, art, and mathematics (STEAM).
While students usually get in trouble for resisting a teacher or school official, Alloway Creek’s principal, Dr. Chip Fissel, has granted a preemptive pardon.
Somewhere around 7:30 p.m., it is rumored, the principal will be duct taped to a wall. Two feet of duct tape will be sold for $1 as students raise funds for a local charity.
“It’s a fun way for students to think about where that next piece of tape needs to go to hold the principal up,” teachers William Laughlin and Jill Rakowicz said.
The exercise will challenge participants to exercise their engineering skills, “with the goal being he sticks to the wall” once a platform holding Fissel is removed.
From STEM to STEAM
In the early 2000s, many in the U.S. became concerned the country was falling behind in preparing students for an increasingly technology-dependent world.
According to Judith Hallinen of Carnegie Mellon in a Britannica article, the acronym STEM was first used by the National Science Foundation.
Schools from elementary through graduate education were encouraged to fortify offerings in STEM fields. Special efforts were made to enthuse girls and women, since they have historically been underrepresented in fields requiring STEM backgrounds.
After a few years, some educators began to argue that the arts should be included in efforts to equip a future workforce that will require creativity as well as technical expertise. An article on www.STEMeducationguide.com reports there is continuing controversy about the degree to which art should be integrated with more traditional science and math curricula.
Proponents contend that students who study art and music in elementary and high school score significantly better in all subjects, including the STEM fields.
Purists who hold to the more traditional “arts and sciences” distinction worry that an intense focus on the latter may be diluted by integrating too much art and music in students’ studies.
The controversy seems settled at Alloway Creek. When Laughlin came as STEM teacher, he readily welcomed art teacher Rakowicz’s partnership.
“The STEM room is right across the hallway from the art room,” they explained, and the two teachers “just naturally collaborated.”
“Our curriculums are both very student driven,” the teachers agreed. “Students take control and are more engaged in their learning because they get to steer it based on personal interests.”
Rackowicz added, “As the art teacher, I find classroom teachers love when their curriculum is reinforced in specialist classrooms.”
“STEAM projects are hands-on and reinforce collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, and communications, which are essential 21st century skills in all subject areas," Laughlin said.
