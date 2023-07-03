While there are many tours and museums promoting the Battle of Gettysburg, few pertain to civilian life during that era.
The Gettysburg Mercantile Museum 252 Baltimore St., which hosted its grand opening Saturday, June 17, invites visitors to experience what it was like to shop and socialize in 1800s. John Buchheister, owner of Gettysburg Mercantile Museum, said the museum is like taking a trip back in time.
“There’s coffee grinders from the 1800s,” Buchheister said. “There’s an 1880’s washing machine and a barber chair and a barber pole, candles and tobacco. There’s a tobacco shredder.”
While many visitors are fascinated by the Battle of Gettysburg, Buchheister said he wanted to shine light on the everyday life of average Gettysburg residents during that era.
“Everybody comes to Gettysburg for the military aspect of it,” Buccheister said. “I wanted to provide the civilian aspect of it. The mercantile was a place of social gathering.”
Having grown up in Gettysburg, Buchheister was cast as an extra in the 1993 film “Gettysburg.” This led to an interest in Civil War re-enacting, where he portrayed a sutler. In 2016, Buchheister opened The Maryland Sutler, a shop inspired by his experience re-enacting.
The Gettysburg Mercantile Museum is located next to the Maryland Sutler. The building of the museum took eight months.
“It was a big undertaking,” Buchheister said. “The house had to be gutted. We brought the floors back to life and the house back to life the way it was in the 1800s.”
The museum not only welcomes walk-ins, but bus tours and groups, Buchheister said.
Lori Mitchell, 62, owner of the Cottage Creperie in Gettysburg, visited the museum on the day of its grand opening.
“I’m really excited that there’s a new historic things-to-do place in town,” Mitchell said. “It’s a way of telling a story about a bygone era. You have the ability to walk back in time and learn about a day in the life of people in the mid-1800s.”
Learning that general stores served as not only a place for shopping, but a place for socializing fascinated Mitchell.
“General stores during the time of the battle weren’t just places for groceries and tools, but it served as a hub, for people to get together and discuss news and politics,” Mitchell said. “You could get your haircut and play checkers there, his museum depicts all of these things.”
The guides at the museum are extremely informative, Mitchell said.
“He has guides working there that give history on general stores and about everything inside,” she said. “There’s a lot of things in there that you’re like, ‘what’s this, what’s that’, and the guides answer a lot of questions.”
The museum fits perfectly with the other businesses downtown, Mitchell said.
“It’s an authentic, historic place to visit,” she said. “Definitely a must-do on the places to visit in Gettysburg.”
General admission tickets for a tour of the museum is $13.50 for adults 13 and over, and $10.50 for children 5-12. For groups consisting of 10 people or more, tickets are $11.50 for adults 13 and over, and $9 for children 5-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.