Littlestown Area School District parent Janell Ressler again addressed the board during its regular meeting Monday regarding several of the books of which she does not approve.
Ressler raised issues with the amount of time it took the district to develop a policy to review the books she finds offensive.
“When a parent brings a legitimate concern before the board it should be taken seriously and not ignored. I’ve been speaking publicly since October about the obscene book problem, only to get flat out ignored or a vague response like this ridiculous postcard. It took five months for a policy to be put in place so that I could ‘officially’ get these materials looked at. Is one to infer that unless you come and address the school board over the course of several months, your concerns are not going to be taken seriously? That’s inexcusable and should never happen again to anyone,” Ressler charged.
Ressler also read an excerpt from the book “What Girls Are Made of” by Elana Arnold, which can be found in the high school library. The excerpt contained a depiction of a sexual encounter between two 16-year-olds.
“This is sexualization of our kids. This is in our library and is just one tiny example of what our students are exposed to. If a student or employee of the school district was reading this online while using school property, they would be subject to disciplinary action for violating Policy 815. This policy states ‘under state law, is any depiction or representation in whatever form, or nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or malice abuse…taken as a whole lacks serious literary, artistic, political, educational, or scientific value for minors’. Yet, if it’s in a book its, OK? How is this even possible? So, tell me how this book has any literary, artistic, political, educational, or scientific value? Someone must be held accountable for adding this garbage into our school. I am requesting that an investigation be started to determine who is responsible for how, when, and why this filth made it into our school,” Ressler demanded.
During his report, Superintendent Dr. Chris Bigger quoted some statistics and addressed some of Ressler’s concerns:
“I have been the superintendent since 2015 I will take responsibility for textbooks and library books in the LASD. I would ask that no one attack our teaching staff. Since 2016, 677 total books have been checked out of the high school library, three of the books Mrs. Ressler is reporting on have never been checked out, four of the books checked out less than 10 times each since purchased in 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2013, and three of the books checked out 20-30 times since purchased in 2002, and 2005.”
Several times during the meeting Bigger said he welcomes comments from the board and civil discourse from parents and community members on this issue and all issues related to the district.
“My primary concern is about any one person or small group making decisions for an entire community about what books are available to choose from. Thus, the purpose of a well thought out process has been carefully and intelligently created by Dr. Mitzel and the Curriculum, Co-Curriculum and Policy Committee. Dr. Timothy Mizel is the assistant to the superintendent for the district with specific oversite of curriculum and innovation,” said Bigger.
