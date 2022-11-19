About 60 people recently saw four key phrases displayed as murals representing the core of Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS).
The once bare and gray walls in the GAHS second floor learning commons are now bright and filled with four murals to inspire students.
Displayed at various angles, students can see their intricate designs with their school colors of maroon and white, along with creative inscriptions of “Be Here, Be Committed, Be Involved, and Be Kind.”
“It speaks to who we are,” Principal Jeremy Lusk said at the recent “Warrior Way” mural opening.
The goal of the project, which started in the summer of 2017, was to “build a more positive school culture,” said Kristy Caywood, assistant principal.
High school administration worked with students on coming up with “mantras,” which became part of the theme for “Warrior Way.”
As part of the collaboration, Caywood said they took down older posters that were no longer relevant and incorporated quotes by current students on the walls.
Caywood worked with Julie Myers of the art department to find ways to liven up the learning spaces at the high school that were gray and almost “prison like,” she said.
Administration collaborated with artist-in-residence Chris Lauer, director of Waldo’s & Company, on this project, which started as one mural and turned into four, Caywood said.
“I’m proud of the kids who had a hand in this,” Lauer said. “These look beautiful.”
Lauer said he has done other murals in the past and was connected to Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) through his work at Waldo’s, a local nonprofit.
Waldo’s & Company, which was started by a small group of artists who sought space to create art and enjoy community, provides “low-cost studios, community arts resources, classroom space, an art gallery, music venue, and a coffee/soda bar,” according to its website.
Lauer headed the design based on the phrases and colors given by the district, he said, noting he met with students to work on the design elements. On the design itself, Lauer estimated he spent 40 to 50 hours.
“To see them in this space, they are both impressively large and fitting at the same time,” Lauer said. “They did a really good job.”
Caywood also credited Stan Licharowicz, GAHS technology education teacher, who assisted with cutting-edge technology, a CNC machine, to make the designs sharper instead of paint marks.
When the pandemic and construction at the high school delayed the project, Caywood said Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) students stepped in to help with painting efforts.
“This really was an inclusive project,” said Caywood.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said the whole project has been “a great collaboration” among several groups at the high school, carrying out this vision.
“It’s fantastic,” Perrin said.
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Mike Athanasakis, JROTC instructor, said the students who worked on the project were freshmen at the time and are now juniors. For three semesters, students put “a lot of hours into it,” said Athanasakis.
“It’s pretty inspiring,” Athanasakis said. “These murals were on a journey like these kids.”
Juniors Ronan Bigham and Jaceb Dickerson, who are both in JROTC, were excited to be part of the project.
“It basically paints the room and gives it life,” Bigham said.
Bigham recalled it was a lot of fun working on the murals. Bigham remembered working on the “Be Kind” sign, specifically painting the letter “K.”
Dickerson said he assisted with the “Be Committed” sign, painting the intricate pieces like the smaller white dots. As a more detail-oriented person, Dickerson said he enjoyed doing the “tedious” part of the project.
The project was made possible thanks to the support from the Gettysburg Area Education Foundation, Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, Adams County Arts Council, and Waldo’s & Company, including Lauer, according to Myers, visual and media art teacher.
