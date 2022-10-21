A New Oxford coffee shop has big changes brewing under its new ownership.
Deja Brew Coffee & Bakery owners Josh Keeney and Lily Medina, who took over the 16 Center Square business in August, have exciting plans under way from switching roasters to wholesaling bakery items.
The shop has switched from Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company to local roaster Ragged Edge Roasting Company, providing the business with “the best fair trade and organic coffee around,” according to Keeney, who noted they are working with both the Ragged Edge Coffee House and Eighty-Two Café.
“The Ragged Edge is local. We love the coffee. It just made sense,” Keeney said, who also owns Back Alley Axe with locations in Gettysburg and York.
Starting in January, Deja Brew also plans to sell their bakery items, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options at local restaurants and coffee shops, Keeney said.
So far, Deja Brew is in talks with businesses and organizations in Gettysburg, including the Wyndham Hotel, Freedom Valley Church, Eighty-Two Café, and the Ragged Edge Coffee House, in addition to the Noble Convenience Store in Littlestown, according to Keeney.
After learning from his own health limitations, Keeney recognized the importance of offering gluten-free bakery items that are still flavorful and tasty.
“I know how hard it is to find good options,” Keeney said. “Everything I’d buy would taste like a brick.”
The couple said gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan baked goods are here to stay at Deja Brew. Someone from Puerto Rico recently stopped at the store specifically for those options, Medina said.
The shop draws visitors from larger cities that do not sell those items, according to Keeney.
While there have been some changes, the recipes and staff have remained the same at Deja Brew, Keeney said.
“Our team is amazing. They have so much dedication they put into this place,” Keeney said.
Medina shared her special connection to Deja Brew. She worked at the New Oxford business under the previous owners for two years, starting while a senior at New Oxford High School.
The experience has come full circle for her.
“It’s weird to see the stuff I didn’t see,” Medina said. “Now, I know how to bake stuff, where to get items ordered, and how to keep up with inventory.”
The shop draws in many students before and after school, and Medina noted that’s how the previous owners got to know her before she started working there.
Medina said her favorite part of the job is having interactions with customers, especially talking with them about their orders or custom cakes.
“I had regulars when I was a barista that are coming back in more often,” Medina said. “The staff is like family now. I love them all.”
The couple wants Deja Brew to continue to be known for being a community hub, as well as for its coffee and baked goods.
Keeney said the best part for him is when he takes on the role of a barista and makes coffee for customers. He enjoys getting to know people in the area.
Though, one thing Keeney has learned so far is “you don’t mess with people’s coffee,” he said.
Since they took over, business has been “skyrocketing,” Medina said.
“The bakers said they are doing more than they’ve ever done,” Keeney said, noting they plan to add more bakers.
In 2023, the owners said they are looking to expand Deja Brew in other locations, potentially near Spring Grove or Frederick, Md.
Deja Brew is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about orders or to apply as a baker, email Medina at lemedina2019@gmail.com.
