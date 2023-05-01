In a meeting last week set to explore three options in facility improvement, the Conewago Valley School District Board leaned toward options to renovate the two existing elementary schools, rather than consolidating them and building one new elementary structure.

The board received a report that verified its data collection on enrollment projections, an update on estimated costs of its three major options, and heard public comments during its April 24 meeting at the high school auditorium. Approximately 25 district parents, teachers and students attended.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.