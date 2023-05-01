In a meeting last week set to explore three options in facility improvement, the Conewago Valley School District Board leaned toward options to renovate the two existing elementary schools, rather than consolidating them and building one new elementary structure.
The board received a report that verified its data collection on enrollment projections, an update on estimated costs of its three major options, and heard public comments during its April 24 meeting at the high school auditorium. Approximately 25 district parents, teachers and students attended.
The public meeting, part of the feasibility study, did not involve official voting, but revealed the board’s preference for the least expensive of the options presented, renovating and adding space to New Oxford Elementary School (NOE) and Conewago Township Elementary School (CTE).
Anthony Colestock, representing Crabtree & Rohrbaugh architects, presented data confirming earlier projections by Decision Insights showing moderate enrollment increases over the next decade in theelementary grades.
“Decision Insights’ numbers match the numbers we prepared, and so the DI figures appear to be valid,” said Colestock.
He also laid out three options under consideration over the last several months in the feasibility study, and the next steps in the planning process.
The first option renovates and adds space to both elementary schools and updates other district school facilities.
A second option consolidates the two elementary schools into a new kindergarten through third grade facility, and a third option creates a new facility for kindergarten and first grade. Each option anticipates updates to middle school and high school facilities, as well as the Conewago Valley Intermediate School.
Ryan Fox, a parent in the school district, lamented the low attendance at the meeting and urged a formal survey of district residents. He also expressed concern about unknown factors in decision making efforts, saying “We don’t know our costs. We need to survey our constituents,” adding “and research best practices from other schools.” He also urged consideration of what he called “a fourth option, the renovation of CTE and NOE for future growth.”
Patricia Shatto-Young voiced parental concern and studies about student performance in cases where a community loses a neighborhood school such as CTE.
“Those who lose community schools send more students outside” the district, she claimed. She also expressed concerns about the effect of asbestos abatement on children, saying the process “is intrusive and encapsulation limits what you can do.”
Samantha Bolinger, a teacher in the district, said “the students are resilient and teachers will get it done” but shared her pessimism about avoidance of disruptions and deadlines, saying “you should include modulars in the plan.” She also said “CTE is a wonderful school and we need to be better at bringing them into the community.”
Multiple comments embraced the value of what was called “a culture of walking children to school” at CTE. District teacher Tabby Manzo said “NOE is in bad shape. There is so much that needs to be done. Please keep in mind how bad things are.”
Board Chair Edward Groft began discussion with a focus on option one, asked about borrowing capacity of the district, and initiated questions about removal of asbestos costs. Following the public comments and board discussion, he asked for Superintendent Sharon Perry’s perspective.
Perry said looking ahead and knowing program needs for the district, her own preference “would be to move forward on option one. Looking five and ten years from now all of our programs haven’t been fully staffed, and so I can, as a fiscal conservative, only recommend what I see is in the best interest of the district.”
Board member Melanie Sauter was first to suggest options two and three be taken off the table. She also expressed disappointment at the meeting’s public turnout. Multiple school board members agreed, with some asking for additional cost estimates, especially on hazardous material issues and site work.
Board discussion also reflected district commitments to school equity when considering improvements to NOE and CTE. Most agreed that some version of option one is their preference for CVSD planning, but left open the prospect for further refinement of option one.
The school district has been studying future plans for district facilities since June 2021, according to its website. This district meeting was at least the fourth time public input has been formally requested. A vote to officially narrow the selection among the three options is expected at a future board meeting.
