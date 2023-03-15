The annual audit of the Littlestown Area School District finances for 2022 has been completed, and according to the district contracted auditors it was a clean audit.
The auditing firm of Zelenkofske Axelrod performed the audit on the district’s financial books.
According to Kayla Key, an auditor with the firm, the district is operating within compliance.
For the 2022 general fund, total revenues came in at $36.9 million, which was $1.3 million over the budgeted amount. Expenditures for the year came in at $35.7 million, which was $300,000 under the budget.
According to the 2022 audited numbers, district expenses remained relatively flat, but revenue increased, which meant revenue exceeded expenses by $1.2 million.
The major portion of the increase in revenue for the district was the result of a tax increase in 2022 which resulted in a year-over-year increase of $1.4 million in tax revenue. There were also some state and federal grants that added to the increase in district revenue.
The school district has been passing tax increases since 2020 to set funds aside for the upcoming construction project planned for the middle school and high school buildings.
Stacy Tull was recognized during the LASD work session for her 15 years of dedication to the district.
Tull currently holds the title of building aide, but is very heavily involved in the district’s agriculture program on a daily basis.
Some of Tull’s duties include: coving for teachers when the district is short on substitutes, overseeing the Future Farmers of America (FFA) fundraisers and FFA banquet, and is key in organizing the district’s plant/poinsettia sales, Sweet Corn Day, and flower planting with elementary school students. She also assists with weekend care of the two calves that the district uses within its agricultural studies.
According to Tull, she became involved with the district’s agriculture department at the request of her daughter who was involved in the program.
“I love my job here, I never know what my day is going to look like and every day is a good one,” said Tull.
LASD Board President Dolores Nester commended Tull on her behind the scenes work within the agriculture program.
“I know much you do to enhance our FFA program and our agricultural program and you are one of the reasons why we have such a great and successful FFA program in the district and we all want to say thank you for what you do for the district,” said Nester.
