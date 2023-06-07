Two new grills at Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) recently helped students gain skills outside a classroom.
Four of the 12 students learning the art of grilling were female students who tackled the task “fearlessly,” according to Elizabeth Kriel, high school family consumer science teacher.
The young women felt “empowered” using the tongs and preparing the chicken on the grill, she said.
“That is what I wanted. I called it my culinary legacy. I feel like this would not have happened when I was their age,” Kriel said. “It was one of those moments that far exceeded everything I could hope for.”
When Kriel was a kid, “grilling was one of those things that girls didn’t do,” she said.
GAHS student Rosaira Medina-Vasquez said she was “the only girl in my class who volunteered to be on the grill.”
Preparing the chicken “felt like the most important task since it was the centerpiece of our lab,” Medina-Vasquez said.
“Despite the pressure, I really enjoyed this lab, and I took charge and was up to the task. It was a learning experience and gave me self-confidence to do more in the future with my culinary skills,” Medina-Vasquez said.
During what they named “picnic week” in mid-May, students made chicken marinades, sides, desserts, and beverages, Kriel said.
Other students created the sides, including a loaded-potato potato salad, fruit salad with honey citrus marinade, baked macaroni and cheese, and deviled eggs.
Some of desserts were classic yellow cupcakes with fudgy chocolate icing and sprinkles, peanut butter brownie bars, and strawberry lemonade bar cookies, said Kriel.
The week “went flawlessly,” with all the work completed within four days, she said.
Students asked to learn more about grilling in the past, so she adjusted her lessons to include trends and their interests, Kriel said. While she welcomed the grilling opportunity for students, the equipment was initially too expensive to acquire.
Thanks to the Unger Fund, Kriel received $1,700 in the fall to purchase two grills to use this spring.
For the past three decades, the Unger Fund has supported passionate teachers through awards, a reading program, and the family and consumer science program at Gettysburg and Upper Adams school districts. The fund was created by Col. Guinn Unger, Biglerville High School Class of 1943, and the love of his life, Phyllis Reaver from Gettysburg Area High School Class of 1945.
Kriel, who is in her 11th year teaching culinary arts, said she grew up on a farm in East Berlin, where her mother instilled “a very early learning and love for this discipline.”
“She was a leader and I a member of our local 4H Club and it made all the difference,” Kriel said. “I feel that I still strive to live out and share with my students now their core of Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. I am grateful for all the opportunities Adams County has given me and that I can share with the youth today.”
In the future, Kriel plans to use the grills for a kabob unit and hopes to bring in a fish unit, among other ideas.
“The potential is endless now,” Kriel said.
