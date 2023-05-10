During a second round of voting Monday evening, former Littlestown Area School District (LASD) teacher Lindsey Kress was chosen to fill a vacant seat resulting from a recent resignation.
Kress will serve on the board until December, filling the seat vacated by Nikki Kenny.
Kress, who is also running for a four-year term on the board in the May 16 primary election, beat out Nick Lovell and Janell Ressler to fill the vacancy.
After the three vying to fill the vacant seat each answered the same questions posed by board members, Kress and Lovell were both nominated, resulting in a 4-4 tie vote. During the initial vote, board members Robert Hahn, Jennifer McClay, John Lawyer, and Carl Thompson voted for Kress. Board members Dolores Nester, Jeannie Ewen, Shari Kruger and Yancy Unger cast votes for Lovell. Ressler was not nominated by the board to be part of the final vote.
Following the initial vote, board members stated why they voted for each candidate.
Board member Jeannie Ewen voiced her support for Lovell.
“Nick is well spoken, answered all the questions directly, gives us a fresh prospective and attends almost every board meeting and is an active member of our community and school district,” said Ewen.
Several board members stated their concerns regarding Lovell’s age and the fact he is not a property owner in the district.
“Nick is a great person, but at the age of 19, I am conflicted about his age and his life experience,” said board member Jennifer McClay.
Board member Carl Thompson also said he was concerned that since Lovell does not own property in the district, he does not pay school taxes.
“It is a valid question to ask if he pays school taxes. Being a taxpayer in the district means you have a stake in the game and Nick does not have that stake at this point,” said Thompson.
Following the meeting and the vote, Kress, when questioned, said she is a property owner in the district.
During the second round of voting Nester and Unger changed their vote over to Kress.
Following the voting several community members spoke about the vote during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Zeroing in on Nick’s age as a reason to not put him on the board is wrong. Is board member Bob Hahn too old to serve? Lindsey could not get through the interview process without emotionally breaking down and I do not think she has the strength or ability to serve on this board and make the tough decisions that need to be made,” said district resident Chris O’Brien.
Ressler also spoke about the vote.
“I knew I was not going to get the vote to join this board from this board. I was pulling for Nick to win the board seat; he was by far the best candidate. Lindsey does not attend board meetings and admits she knows nothing about board policy, this board purposely chose the weakest link,” said Ressler.
Another speaker during the public comment portion of the meeting raised a potential age discrimination issue based upon board statements.
“I am concerned about the comments made by several board members about Nick’s age. You cannot make comments about a person being too young or too old, that is age discrimination,“ said district resident Dana Boritz.
Kress, a former teacher in the district who retired in 2020, is currently employed by Utz Foods, became emotional and broke down into tears when responding to several questions and admitted during the public interview she left teaching due to mental health issues.
“We are here to educate our students and we all need to play a role in that education from the board to the administration to the teachers to the parents and grandparents,” said Kress.
Lovell, a 2022 graduate of the district, is running in the primary election for a four-year school board term. Lovell served as the state president of the Future Business Leaders of America and as the student representative to the school board during his time at Littlestown High School.
“I love this school district, it has helped make me the person I am today, and I want to serve on this board to give something back to this very special school district,” said Lovell.
Ressler, a parent, and an educator who has lived in the district for 22 years is also running as Republican candidate in the primary election.
Many of the questions asked of the three candidates focused on the strengths and weaknesses of the district along with trying to garner more involvement of parents and the community.
All three candidates spoke about the high quality of teachers within the district and the need to retain those teachers.
“We need to provide ongoing support for students and teachers. We need to let the teachers know we support them,” said Kress.
Ressler, who attends and speaks at most board meetings, said she is not trying to ban books but to put some parental guidance on books that are available to students throughout the district.
“I have never wanted to ban books. My husband and I simply asked for a rating system for books that our students can obtain through the district. We need to work together to make this district the best district in Pennsylvania,” said Ressler.
The school district administration has informed the county election board about the opening. The county election board will contact both the Adams County Democrat and Republican committees and each committee will nominate a candidate to be included on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot to complete the final two years of Kenny’s term.
