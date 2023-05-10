lasd

Lindsey Kress, left, is pictured with Littlestown Area School District Board President Dolores Nester. Kress was selected to fill an open position on the school board. (Harry Hartman/Gettysburg Times)

During a second round of voting Monday evening, former Littlestown Area School District (LASD) teacher Lindsey Kress was chosen to fill a vacant seat resulting from a recent resignation.

Kress will serve on the board until December, filling the seat vacated by Nikki Kenny.

