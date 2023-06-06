A portrait of Adams County’s agricultural workers emerged from a survey conducted by Collaborating For Youth (CFY) as part of a countywide needs assessment being developed with funding by the eight-county South Central Workforce Development Board
Eighty-six adults were interviewed at events in April and May, CFY Hispanic Community Coordinator Griseydi Castaneda said Monday during a gathering of agribusiness leaders hosted by the Adams Economic Alliance.
Asked about using English, 73 percent said they had “some comfort,” while 27 percent said they had no English skills. Among short-term workers in the United States under the H2A visa program, 100 percent said they had no written or verbal English skills.
Not all workers responded to every question. Percentages reflect those who did, Castaneda said.
Asked what was the highest level of education they completed, 42 percent said middle school, 27 percent said high school, 21 percent said elementary school, and 10 percent said college, Castaneda said.
As to what opportunities they would like their employer to offer, 42 percent said more money, 17 percent said opportunities for advancement, 13 percent said housing, 12 percent said health insurance, and 3 percent said childcare, according to the survey.
Seventy-three percent said they had access to the internet. All respondents said they were comfortable texting from a cellphone, 80 percent said they could navigate Google and YouTube, 75 percent said they can send an email, 65 percent said they are comfortable using social media, but the same percentage said they did not know how to use office-oriented software like Excel or Word. Ability to use technology was lower among H2A visa holders and older workers, according to the survey.
Asked where they live, 45 percent said Upper Adams, 27 percent said Orrtanna, 20 percent said Gettysburg, 6 percent said Hanover, and 2 percent said other.
Sixty-three percent said they were familiar with community resources available to them, Castaneda said.
“Attention to second and third generations of workers in agribusiness areas may be important to cultivating skills and careers that stabilize our workforce based in a strong and knowledgeable immigrant community in Adams County,” was among conclusions drawn from the survey, Castaneda said.
“Youth learn from their parents’ careers and generational knowledge could be retained,” and workers “would be supportive” of their children entering the industry “if a clear career path or financial stability were available” were also “take-aways” from the survey, she said.
