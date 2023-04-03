Cumberland Township is set to receive more than $3.5 million in state and federal grants, Township Manager David Blocher said Tuesday during a supervisors’ meeting
The largest grant for $1.3 million is earmarked for improvements to the police department and other facilities at the township complex at 1370 Fairfield Road. The funding is from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
The supervisors approved submitting a business plan detailing intended use of the money to the state, and authorized $8,500 for work to consolidate the four lots comprising the township complex into a single lot.
Two more grants are from the Commonwealth Financing Authority, including $1 million for upgrades planned by the Cumberland Township Sewer Authority and $146,262 to help fund replacement of police vehicles.
A $1.12-million grant from the Federal Consolidation Appropriations Act is to be used for sewer service engineering.
In a statement distributed at the meeting, Supervisor Chair Shaun Phiel extended thanks on behalf of the board to “the staff and the former manager, Ben Thomas Jr., for the effort that was put into applying for these grants.”
Supervisor Steve Toddes voiced gratitude to township staff members, saying the amount of paperwork involved in obtaining grants is formidable.
“As our township grows, we face challenges to insure we provide the services to a level our community expects,” Blocher said in the statement.
“While some areas are experiencing a decrease, Cumberland Twp. Was the number one area of growth in Adams County with an increase of population of over 14%” between 2010 and 2020, according to Blocher.
The statement also included comments from State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, and Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33.
Moul said he was “honored to be instrumental” in helping the township obtain the grants and is “always delighted when some grant funding finds its way back to Adams County.”
The grants “provide funding for projects that improve our communities and enhance residents’ quality of life,” said Mastriano.
