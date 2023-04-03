Upgrades on horizon
Grant-funded improvements are on tap for Cumberland Township municipal complex, 1370 Fairfield Road. (File Photo/Gettysburg Times)

 By Jim Hale/Times Staff Writer

Cumberland Township is set to receive more than $3.5 million in state and federal grants, Township Manager David Blocher said Tuesday during a supervisors’ meeting

The largest grant for $1.3 million is earmarked for improvements to the police department and other facilities at the township complex at 1370 Fairfield Road. The funding is from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

 

