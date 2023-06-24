The Bermudian Springs School District Board recently tabled a motion for an armed school security officer, citing a need to hear more from families on the topic.
The tabled motion was for one armed school security officer from G-Force Security Solutions LLC, to serve at Bermudian Springs School District for the next three school years.
Board members tabled the motion in a 6-3 vote at the recent meeting. School board members Travis Mathna, Jennifer Goldhahn, and Corey Trostle were in the minority.
School officials said the motion would be tabled until the board’s building and grounds meeting on July 25 since they do not have other meetings that month.
The cost for one armed school security officer through G-Force would be $67,270 in 2023-24, $69,288 in 2024-25, and $71,367 in 2025-26, according to the proposal.
The G-Force school security officer would provide “armed safety and security of students, staff, and visitors,” “traffic control, physical security checks of buildings and grounds,” serve as a “liaison with local law enforcement” as needed, and complete incident reports and weekly activity logs, among other tasks, according to the proposal.
“G-Force School Safety Officers are equipped with a duty belt, a firearm in a level-3 holster, a tourniquet kit, magazine pouch, radio holder, and flex cuffs to detain an active assailant,” the proposal reads.
The G-Force safety officer is “also required to wear a ballistic vest (exterior or interior dependent on the school district’s desires),” the proposal reads.
G-Force currently partners with six school districts in central Pennsylvania, which includes two in Adams County, Fairfield and Littlestown school districts, the proposal reads.
Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss asked the board what other information he could obtain before the July meeting. Hotchkiss said he did gather more information prior to the meeting and found the security officer can carry Narcan, an overdose-reversal drug.
School Board Treasurer Ruth Griffie made the motion to table the request since she wants more information on how parents and students feel about having a school security officer.
“I think the parents should have some kind of input into this decision,” Griffie said.
Other board members agreed on the need for public feedback.
School Board President Michael Wool said parents can email their school board representative with their concerns on the topic.
Two parents spoke during public comment about the school security officer position.
Melissa-Ann Pero, a former Bermudian Springs teacher and now a parent, questioned the daily eight-hour schedule for the possible position. Pero is running for a Region 1 spot on the school board and received enough Democratic votes to land on the ballot this fall.
“I think it is a big decision that you are making. I don’t feel as if as a parent and community member I was asked about that very large decision,” Pero said.
Amy Leatherman, another parent, said she was not sure why the district was looking into having a school security officer. She also questioned it “being done so quickly” and without more discussion on the topic.
“I have a greater concern we are spending a lot of money on something I’m not sure we need in this school district. It was just brought up,” Leatherman said.
Leatherman also noted the “big chunk of money” being spent on the school security position while a lot of teachers have retired. She shared the possibility for class size increases if all the retiring positions are not being filled.
“I can tell you there is no class size as of right now over 24 in our entire elementary school, which is phenomenal,” Hotchkiss said.
Hotchkiss said about 25-26 students make up the largest class size at the middle school.
“I think our class sizes across the district are really excellent,” Hotchkiss said.
