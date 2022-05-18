While the voter turnout on Tuesday seemed “slow but steady” at the polls, it still surpassed expectations for the primary election, according to Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel.
Officials had forecast 25 to 28 percent of registered voters would show up at the polls, but the actual percentage was higher at 39.92 percent. The voter turnout also includes mall-in ballots.
Phiel, who also serves as the chair of the Adams County Board of Elections, visited more than 15 precincts throughout the day and saw little to no lines at the polling sites. Phiel said 25 percent would be considered a normal turnout, while he would say 28 to 30 percent is “a very good turnout.”
“With the fabulous weather we have today, no one can make excuses about the weather,” Phiel said.
State, local counts
John Fetterman captured Adams County votes for the contested Senate seat with 80.24 percent locally, while Mehmet Oz took 31.9 percent in Adams County. Statewide, Fetterman came in with 69.26 percent at midnight, and Oz stood at 31.08 percent at that time. David McCormick was in first place statewide at midnight with 31.68 percent.
While Josh Shapiro was uncontested as Democratic candidate for governor, Republican Doug Mastriano pulled in 66.7 percent of the votes for that position in Adams County, with a 44.6 percent statewide total as of midnight.
For the lieutenant governor spot, Democrat Austin Davis tagged 60.21 percent of the vote in Adams County, compared to 63.86 statewide. In Adams County, Republican Jeff Coleman received 22.97 percent of the vote, with Carrie Lewis DelRosso coming in closely with 20.91 percent, while statewide DelRosso was leading with 27.23 percent at midnight, and Coleman with only 10.3 percent was not in second place at the state level. Richard Saccone was second at 16.88 percent of the Republican vote for lieutenant governor in state-level voting, but only took 8.87 percent in Adams.
Some turnout high
Some municipalities recorded a higher voter turnout than the county’s average with 40.62 percent at Fairfield.
Other municipalities were close to the county’s average at 39.50 percent at Huntington Township and 38.34 percent at Arendtsville.
Gettysburg Precinct 2 recorded a much lower voter turnout of 12.03 percent. About noon, 39 Democrats and 24 Republicans had voted in Gettysburg Precinct 2 at the Gettysburg Fire Department, Minority Inspector Adam Cordle said.
Turnout at the Germany Township polling place at Fraternal Order of Eagles 2226, 427 Mengus Mill Road, was “really steady,” Minority Inspector Pat Milburn said. As of about 11:30 a.m., 161 Republicans and 21 Democrats had voted, she said. Germany Township recorded 29.31 percent in voter turnout, according to election results.
Angie Crouse, Adams County’s director of elections and voter registration, said she believes more voters are starting to mail in their ballots rather than head to the polls.
There were about 7,000 mail-in absentee ballots sent out, and 5,566 were returned, according to officials. Mail-in absentee ballots had to be returned by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Phiel.
Liz Cohill, a Cashtown resident, dropped off her mail-in ballot on Tuesday at the Adams County Courthouse. Cohill said she was not interested in voting at her polling site, citing “politics” as a concern.
This is the second time she completed a mail-in ballot, Cohill said.
The mail-in ballot option “should be kept” for future elections, said Cohill.
“If we get rid of it, a lot of people won’t vote,” Cohill said. “The option should remain and be encouraged.”
As part of his role with the Board of the Elections, Phiel goes to the polling sites to assist and thank workers throughout the day. He said there were “very few problems or complaints,” noting he was sent to one precinct for a report of a supporter standing too close to a building, but it turned out to be “a non-issue” when he got there.
“This has basically been a flawless election operationally,” Phiel said.
Other Pennsylvania counties faced printing and technical issues during Tuesday’s primary election, the Associated Press reported.
“We are gratified not to have had any significant election issues,” Phiel said.
Phiel noticed more supporters out at the polling sites than he has seen in the past during a Primary Election.
“This is my 10th year going through a primary election,” Phiel said. “This is probably the highest number of supporters of candidates advocating for them in the front of the polling sites.”
